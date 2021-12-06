Major Broadcasters Launch NEXTGEN TV on Five Local Television Stations in Charleston, West Virginia

WCHS-TV, WOWK-TV, WSAZ-TV, WQCW and WVAH-TV Begin Broadcasting with New Technology

CHARLESTON, W. Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Charleston’s leading television stations today officially began broadcasting with NEXTGEN TV, a revolutionary new digital broadcast technology. The launch includes WCHS-TV (ABC), WOWK-TV (CBS), WSAZ-TV (NBC), WQCW (CW) and WVAH-TV (Decades).

Based on the same fundamental technology as the Internet and digital apps, NEXTGEN TV can support a wide range of features that are currently in development. In addition to providing a new, improved way for broadcasters to reach viewers with advanced emergency alerts, NEXTGEN TV features stunning video with brilliant color, sharper images and deeper contrast to create a more life-like experience.

NEXTGEN TV adds a new dimension to TV viewing, with vibrant video and new Voice+ dialogue enhancement that brings voices to the foreground. Movie theater-quality sound lets viewers hear every voice clearly and keeps volume consistent across channels. NEXTGEN TV also can be enhanced with Internet content to enable viewers to get the most out of live sports, live news, and live events in real-time, without looking away from the TV screen.

Powered by ATSC 3.0, NEXTGEN TV is the most significant broadcast technology upgrade ever. Features available on NEXTGEN TV will vary by device and station as broadcasters roll out service across the country.

Today’s launch in Charleston follows a decade of development and months of planning and preparation by the local stations. WSAZ-TV, owned by Gray Television, Inc, has converted to ATSC 3.0 transmissions. WSAZ-TV will broadcast its own programming, as well as the programming of the other participating stations, in NEXTGEN TV format. All programming of all participating stations will continue to be available in the existing DTV format, which can be received on all modern television sets. BitPath, which is developing new data broadcasting services, led the planning process and coordinated efforts across the five television stations.

From Seattle, Washington to Washington, D.C., NEXTGEN TV service is already on the air in more than 35 cities across the country. Charleston viewers can learn more about NEXTGEN TV by visiting www.WatchNextGenTV.com, which offers a guide listing cities currently carrying the service, as well as links to available NEXTGEN TV set models.

Antenna viewers without NEXTGEN TV sets can simply rescan their TV sets to ensure uninterrupted service. Rescan instructions are available at: fcc.gov/rescan. Cable and satellite subscribers do not need to take any action.

About WCHS-TV – Sinclair

WCHS-TV is a leading Charleston, WV television station owned and operated by Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SBGI), a diversified media company and leading provider of local sports and news. WCHS-TV is affiliated with the ABC and Fox networks. Sinclair owns and/or operates 21 regional sports network brands; owns, operates and/or provides services to 185 television stations in 86 markets; is a leading local news provider in the country; owns multiple national networks; and has TV stations affiliated with all the major broadcast networks. Sinclair’s content is delivered via multiple platforms, including over-the-air, multi-channel video program distributors, and digital platforms. For more information, please visit https://wchstv.com/ and sbgi.net.

About WOWK-TV; Nexstar

WOWK-TV is a leading television station in Charleston, WV, owned and operated by Nexstar Media Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ: NXST). Nexstar is the nation’s largest operator of local television stations and a leading diversified media company that leverages localism to bring new services and value to consumers and advertisers through its broadcasting, digital and mobile media platforms. WOWK-TV is affiliated with the CBS network.

About WVAH-TV; Cunningham

WVAH-TV is owned by Cunningham Broadcasting Corporation, an independent television broadcast company that, together with its subsidiaries, owns and/or operates 20 television stations in eighteen markets across the United States. Cunningham is a Maryland corporation and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.

About BitPath

BitPath is building the nation’s first dedicated broadcast data network to provide innovative new wireless services at a fraction of the cost of cellular systems. Based in Arlington, Virginia, the BitPath network will launch this year covering dozens of cities, with more launches in 2022. For more information, visit bitpath.com.

