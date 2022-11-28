Major 2,000 MW Solar and Battery Storage Effort to Address UK Energy Needs

Global E&C provider Black & Veatch called upon for technical insights

LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Black & Veatch has been awarded a lead role in the development of an initial 2GW of solar and battery storage by UK-based developer Amberside Energy. Black & Veatch will deliver technical advisory and support services for Amberside’s Solar & Storage Portfolio Framework Agreement.

The framework covers standalone solar PV, standalone battery, and co-located solar PV and battery sites across Great Britain. As well as planning and design of solar and battery storage systems Black & Veatch will plan and design the electricity distribution and transmission assets; in addition to managing interfaces with National Grid and distribution network operators.

“These projects add vital energy to the grid in challenging times. As both a developer and asset optimiser, Amberside Energy’s innovative and forward-thinking approach to this major solar and storage portfolio comes at a pivotal time,” commented Robbie Gibson, Associate Vice President & UK Director, Black & Veatch.

Black & Veatch’s role also encompasses creating independent energy production estimates for each site, with projects expected to range in capacity from 20MW to 100MW.

Marc Scambler, CEO of Amberside Energy, stated, “We chose Black & Veatch because of their global experience, diligent approach and alignment with our drive for engineering excellence in everything we do. This portfolio is part of our suite of plans, all chosen to support the UK in achieving its decarbonisation targets.”

Black & Veatch has been involved in more than 49,000 megawatts of solar projects across the globe and has more than 16 gigawatt/hour of battery energy storage systems project experience. To provide Amberside with strength in depth the company will be drawing upon not just UK power professionals, but expertise from across its global power business.

About Black & Veatch

Black & Veatch is a 100-percent employee-owned global engineering, procurement, consulting and construction company with a more than 100-year track record of innovation in sustainable infrastructure. Since 1915, we have helped our clients improve the lives of people around the world by addressing the resilience and reliability of our most important infrastructure assets. Our revenues in 2021 exceeded US$3.3 billion. Follow us on www.bv.com and on social media.

About Amberside Energy

Amberside Energy is a privately owned developer and asset optimiser delivering technically led services to investors in energy and infrastructure. With a track record of originating utility-scale solar projects and a current asset management portfolio in excess of 2,000 systems, Amberside is fast becoming a go-to consultancy for investors in the large-scale energy industry.

Contacts

Black & Veatch

MALCOLM HALLSWORTH | +44 1483 319287 p | +44 7920 701764 m | HallsworthM@BV.com

24-HOUR MEDIA HOTLINE | +1 866 496 914

Amberside Energy

ANTHONY MIDDLETON | +44 330 2210 626 | anthony@ambersideenergy.com