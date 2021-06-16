Home Business Wire Majid Al Futtaim Partners with RELEX to Tailor On-Shelf Inventory Across Carrefour...
Business Wire

Majid Al Futtaim Partners with RELEX to Tailor On-Shelf Inventory Across Carrefour Stores

di Business Wire

RELEX’s automated store-specific planogramming solution will be implemented at Carrefour stores across the Middle East, Africa and Asia

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Majid Al Futtaim, the leading shopping mall, communities, retail and leisure pioneer across the Middle East, Africa and Asia, has partnered with RELEX Solutions, provider of unified retail planning solutions, to optimize on-shelf inventory for individual stores based on local demand via automated store-specific planogramming. Through this partnership, RELEX will service all of Carrefour’s 350 stores across 17 countries that are part of Majid Al Futtaim Retail’s growing regional portfolio.


RELEX’s advanced, automated planogramming solution allows Majid Al Futtaim to save time and optimize their processes to align with local demand patterns and fixtures. With RELEX, Majid Al Futtaim will be able to improve store efficiency while boosting sales and customer satisfaction, and customers will always find the right items at the right time in the right location.

Initially, RELEX will be rolled out to Carrefour stores in the United Arab Emirates. The solution will be expanded to support Majid Al Futtaim’s other markets as the project continues.

“We are excited to support Majid Al Futtaim in their mission to improve Carrefour customer experience through localized assortments,” says Bertrand Henry, Senior Account Executive at RELEX Solutions. “We look forward to accompanying them in their journey toward automated and unified planning processes.”

“Through this partnership, we are looking forward to helping Majid Al Futtaim realize their vision of improved efficiency and customer service through the use of our state-of-the-art technology,” says Franck Westrelin, VP Sales Southern Europe & MENA at RELEX Solutions. “Our experience in grocery retail and the flexibility of our solution are key factors in Carrefour’s mastery of optimization in multiple markets.”

Contacts

Elisa Bonaldi

Marketing Manager

RELEX Solutions

Phone: +39 1416262

Email: elisa.bonaldi@relexsolutions.com

Articoli correlati

Kalray Unveils Its K200-LP Latest Acceleration Card for Data Centers

Business Wire Business Wire -
Based on Kalray’s MPPA® processor, K200-LP™ is the latest member of Kalray’s family of data-centric acceleration cards offering an...
Continua a leggere

BehavioSec Granted U.S. Patents for Mobile Authentication and Social Engineering Detection

Business Wire Business Wire -
Company expands patent portfolio with unique capabilities that double visibility into Android phones and improve detection of fraud from...
Continua a leggere

10x Future Technologies announces $187m Series C funding

Business Wire Business Wire -
Fundraising will support 10x’s plans to scale its platform to 1 billion end-user customers worldwide within next decade Funds and...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE
realme 5g

Il 5G fra presente e futuro, la prospettiva di realme

5G