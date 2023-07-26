MaintainX Maintenance & Asset Management App Now Available on SAP® Store

By integrating with SAP, MaintainX’s mobile-first maintenance and asset management app allows large, multi-site manufacturers to capture more accurate and reliable maintenance and parts usage data from the shop floor.

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–MaintainX today announced that its mobile-first maintenance and asset management solution is now available on SAP® Store, the online marketplace for SAP and partner offerings. MaintainX integrates with SAP ERP and SAP S/4HANA®, enabling frontline maintenance, safety and operations teams to more easily manage work orders, parts inventory, purchase orders and more, using a mobile app built specifically for maintenance.





MaintainX CEO Chris Turlica said: “MaintainX helps SAP customers drive transformational change by making it easier than ever for their frontline teams to perform and record maintenance work. This integration enables manufacturers to get higher quality maintenance and equipment data into their ERP, unlocking new opportunities to reduce waste and keep production lines running for longer.”

MaintainX is available for free trial on SAP Store. It provides a top-rated mobile CMMS experience for maintenance managers and technicians, enabling customers to:

Increase asset availability by preventing equipment breakdowns through preventive and predictive maintenance

Save money by doing less reactive maintenance work, reducing inventory costs and planning maintenance work more effectively

Reduce safety incidents with improved tracking and reporting of safety walkthroughs and audits

According to Jarrod Kipp, North America Supply Process Transformation Manager at Duracell, Inc., “Moving to MaintainX was one of the smoothest integrations I’ve ever seen in my career. We wanted to design a process that complemented our SAP technology, and MaintainX really understood exactly how to fit in. The store room associates now have a tool that’s a lot easier to use for looking up parts. We’re looking at savings of almost $50,000 per year in inventory variability.”

MaintainX has also been selected to become a member of the SAP.iO Foundry New York 2023 program focused on innovation in supply chain management. During the 5-month program, MaintainX will work to build and develop a long-term partnership with SAP by defining joint use cases, product integration and exploring business development opportunities.

SAP Store, found at store.sap.com, delivers a simplified and connected digital customer experience for finding, trying, buying and renewing more than 2,300 solutions from SAP and its partners. There, customers can find the SAP solutions and SAP-validated solutions they need to grow their business. And for each purchase made through SAP Store, SAP will plant a tree.

About MaintainX

MaintainX is a mobile-first maintenance and asset management platform built for the new industrial workforce.

It empowers frontline teams to more efficiently manage work orders, assets, parts inventory, purchase orders and more, reducing unexpected downtime and boosting production capacity. Today, MaintainX powers operational excellence for 6,000+ customers around the world, including ABInBev, Duracell, and Univar.

