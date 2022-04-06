Mainstreet ™ Celebrates 40th Anniversary Developing Software for the Glass Industry

Auto and Flat glass industry software leader thanks customers and staff for success.

BELLEVILLE, Mich.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Mainstreet Computers ™, the leader in glass software innovation, announces their 40th Anniversary pioneering software for the glass industry. Based in Belleville, Michigan, Mainstreet was founded in May 1982 with a vision to create custom software for clients. Forty years later, Mainstreet is the leading go-to-software for the glass industry.

Mainstreet ™ develops software for the auto and flat glass industry that is used by thousands of companies, franchises, and glass installers. The Auto Glass Point of Sale (POS) software suite is anchored by Mainstreet Glas-Avenue™ providing essential tools necessary for easy quotes, inventory control, scheduling, and billing. All applications are accessible securely via the Cloud on any smart device, with seamless access to the NAGS ™ (National Auto Glass Specifications) database and complemented by seamless insurance billing.

In the last few years, Mainstreet has released significant updates and improvements to the software suite. In 2021, web based browser-application, Mainstreet Glas-Avenue ™ 10.0 was released allowing flat glass installers to manage glazing jobs for insulating glass units, glass railings, mirrors, tabletops, and shower glass. Another milestone in 2021 included texting enhancements within Glas-Avenue 10.0 providing easy text-to-pay options securely processed through Glas-Pay ™, and texting from POS to customers for rapid communication. In the latter part of 2020, the Mobile Tech App, MobilePro ™ was released specifically for iOS devices. Auto glass professionals are able to perform critical business functions on the go: scanning VIN’s, completing pre/post inspections, accessing document data for AGSC ™ compliance, and upselling other miscellaneous items and services to customers.

“We’re driving towards our 40th Anniversary with significant momentum and a team dedicated to providing world class service to our valued customers. Our company has achieved success through the dedication of our team and our valued customers that we serve. In turn, customers benefit from our hard work, passion, and dedication of Mainstreet ™; the development, adherence and continued improvements,” said Bradley Rhoades, CEO of Mainstreet ™ and President of Convenient Brands.

In 2019 Convenient Brands acquired Mainstreet ™, complementing their existing portfolio of SaaS innovation to include payment solutions provider IntelliPay, and a premium brand of collision center management software and consulting, ROME. The acquisition has fueled year-over-year revenue and customer growth, and an unprecedented expansion of its supported strategic technologies.

Much of this success is attributed to the longevity of the employees as Mainstreet ™ Executive Vice President of Operations Michael Casella explains, “In an industry where turnover is high, most of our employees have been with us for more than 20 years. When customers need our support, they are reaching us directly, and not just a call center where they’ll be talking to a different tech every time who doesn’t understand our software. They are talking to our experienced staff with decades of experience that have developed relationships with our customers and know their business.”

Convenient Brands CEO Casey Leloux concludes, “We have dedicated ourselves to forty years of product innovation, engineering and business process improvements and efficiencies to provide our customers with the highest quality solutions and services. Throughout 2022 and beyond, we will be looking back at where we started, what we have achieved, and what our plans are for the future.” Mainstreet ™ will be making more announcements in 2022 with regards to expansion and software enhancements. In the meantime, to learn more about working with Mainstreet ™ please visit: www.mainstreetcomputers.com.

About Mainstreet Computers ™

Mainstreet Computers is North America’s leading independent glass software provider. Mainstreet’s flagship product, the Glas-Avenue software system, is built around the needs and 40 years of requests from glass businesses around the country. Mainstreet Computers ™ is part of the Convenient Brands portfolio of brands innovating and excelling in Automotive SaaS.

Contacts

Jessica Castellano



Director of Marketing



650-888-3709



jessica@mainstreetcomp.com