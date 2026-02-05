Maile Kaiser of CoreSite Honored as a CRN® Channel Chief

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CoreSite, an American Tower company (NYSE: AMT) empowering critical business and AI workloads that impact everyday life through interconnected data center solutions, today announced that CRN®—a brand of The Channel Company—has selected Maile Kaiser, Chief Revenue Officer at CoreSite, for inclusion on the prestigious 2026 CRN® Channel Chiefs list. This annual recognition celebrates IT vendor and distribution executives who are shaping channel strategy and driving innovation and partnership across the industry.

Over the past year through Kaiser’s leadership, CoreSite strengthened and diversified its partner ecosystem by onboarding new service providers and technology alliances while developing new routes to market and aligning programs with evolving customer needs. In addition, a shift toward a more agile operating model successfully deepened CoreSite’s local partner engagement and drove more targeted collaboration. Expanded AI enablement helped the company to enhance technical training and resources while creating greater partner value.

The annual CRN Channel Chiefs list spotlights the most influential leaders across the IT channel, celebrating those who champion collaboration, drive innovation, and empower their partners and customers to achieve shared success.

“Leaders recognized as CRN Channel Chiefs this year have demonstrated unwavering commitment to their partners and the broader IT channel. Their vision, passion, and drive for innovation continue to shape the future of our industry. We are proud to celebrate their achievements and the positive impact they make every day,” said Jennifer Follett, Vice President, U.S. Content, and Executive Editor, CRN.

“I’m honored to receive this recognition, which reflects not only the strength of the world-class channel program CoreSite has built over more than two decades, but also the exceptional channel professionals who collaborate so closely with our partner ecosystem,” said Ms. Kaiser. “Our expansive partner ecosystem brings together leading cloud providers, solution partners, agents, brokers and resellers. Working as one team, we enable customers to solve complex IT infrastructure challenges and accelerate their business outcomes.”

CRN’s 2026 Channel Chiefs list is featured on CRN.com at www.CRN.com/ChannelChiefs.

About CoreSite

CoreSite, an American Tower company (NYSE: AMT), is a leading interconnection data center platform that empowers businesses to future-proof their digital transformation initiatives. For more than 20 years, CoreSite’s purpose-built, highly interconnected data center campuses and team of experts have delivered the cloud-enabled, resilient and flexible digital ecosystems required for customers to quickly scale and interoperate their businesses to support the increasing demands of critical workloads, like AI and high-density applications. For more information, visit CoreSite.com and follow CoreSite on our Connect[ED] blog, LinkedIn and YouTube channels.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements about future events and expectations, or “forward-looking statements,” all of which are inherently uncertain. We have based those forward-looking statements on management’s current expectations and assumptions and not on historical facts. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties. For important factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in our forward-looking statements, we refer you to the information set forth under the caption “Risk Factors” in Item 1A of American Tower’s most recent annual report on Form 10-K, and other risks described in documents American Tower subsequently files from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Neither we nor American Tower undertake any obligation to update the information contained in this press release to reflect subsequently occurring events or circumstances.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company (TCC) is the global leader in channel growth for the world’s top technology brands. We accelerate success across strategic channels for tech vendors, solution providers, and end users with premier media brands, integrated marketing and event services, strategic consulting, and exclusive market and audience insights. TCC is a portfolio company of investment funds managed by Eagle Tree Capital, a New York City-based private equity firm. For more information, visit thechannelco.com.

© 2026 The Channel Company, Inc. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, Inc. All rights reserved.

