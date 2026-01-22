Magnit Sets the Pace for Contingent Workforce Innovation in 2025 – Earning Industry Recognition for its Innovative Technology and Talent Solutions

Strong recognition and achievement across industry award categories highlight Magnit’s breakthroughs in contractor engagement, data intelligence, and modern workforce optimization

FOLSOM, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Magnit Global™, the global leader in contingent workforce management, today announced a series of prestigious award wins that underscore the company’s innovation and commitment to elevating modern contingent workforce management. These recognitions fueled strong momentum throughout 2025 and position the company for continued success heading into 2026.

Leading the year’s corporate achievements, Magnit was named the TIARA Talent Tech Star Award Winner for Contractor Solution of the Year for its Maggi Candidate Agent, a powerful GenAI workforce innovation that has redefined contractor engagement through efficient, meaningful insights and enhanced worker support. This distinction reflects Magnit's leadership and forward-thinking approach to delivering solutions that elevate the contractor experience while helping organizations build more efficient, agile contingent workforces.

Magnit also received Silver in the Brandon Hall Group Excellence Awards for Best Advance in Diversity and Inclusion Innovation for its Candidate and Worker Level Diversity Reporting, underscoring its commitment to data-driven DE&I advancements that broaden access to diverse talent and drive measurable business impact. Additionally, the company earned Bronze in the Stevie American Business Awards for Magnit Shift, recognizing the platform’s ability to transform workforce scheduling and operational optimization.

RightSourcing, Magnit’s dedicated healthcare division, was also recognized by Modern Healthcare as one of the Best in Business of 2025 for Recruiting and Staffing, exemplifying RightSourcing’s role in enhancing the overall healthcare ecosystem by transforming how hospitals and health systems nationwide attract, manage, and retain critical talent.

“These recognitions speak volumes about the extraordinary work our talented teams are doing with the support of our forward-thinking leadership to push the boundaries of innovation and drive measurable impact for our clients,” said Chandra Dhandapani, CEO of Magnit. “2025 has been a transformative year for us, and these honors reinforce the strength of our strategic vision and client-centric culture. As we look ahead to 2026, we are more energized and optimistic than ever to continue delivering service excellence, advancing the future of work, and empowering organizations to thrive through talent.”

Collectively, these honors showcase Magnit’s investment in adaptive workforce solutions, insightful data intelligence, and next-generation technology. As labor markets evolve and organizations navigate new demands for flexibility, transparency, and skill diversity, Magnit remains committed to delivering innovative, responsible, and resilient workforce programs that drive meaningful business outcomes.

