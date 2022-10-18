Magic Games, Founded by Former Peak Games Vets, Raises More Than $5 Million in Seed Round Led by Makers Fund to Disrupt Casual Games Through Social Design

Turkish Game Company, Based in International Mobile Game Hub Istanbul, to Bring Players Together with Innovative Puzzle Games

ISTANBUL–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Turkish mobile games studio Magic Games, on a mission to define a new genre of casual, community-driven multiplayer puzzle games, has raised more than $5 million in seed funding led by Makers Fund, with participation by Firat Ileri, Hummingbird Ventures. Founded by former Peak Games leaders Çağrı Öztürk, Rüya Çelikcan and Mert Kasar, and joined by senior industry leaders Murat Özçelik, Anıl Sert and Orhan Tuç, the team draws from deep experience creating top-grossing mobile puzzle games including Toy Blast, Toon Blast and Star Blast. Magic Games will use the funds to grow the team, hiring artists and developers in Istanbul and soon for a second office in Europe.

“Our company builds around the belief that social interactions are the key to deepening and enriching our shared gameplay experience,” said Çağrı Öztürk, CEO and co-founder, Magic Games. “We believe that in-game communities can transform the way that our users play with and against each other – creating friendly camaraderie out of competition. Social features are integral to our development cycle as we work to build multiplayer games that anyone can enjoy.”

“We were immediately drawn to Magic Games’ ambition of creating match-3 puzzle games that blend community features with multiplayer elements.” said Curtis Urbanowicz, Makers Fund lead on the deal. “Çağrı and his team have built world class games in this genre before, and we think the casual games market is going to love the fresh perspective that they’re bringing to this next chapter.”

Magic Games is looking to hire talented artists and developers to work on the company’s first game, a new social title with a match-3 core, currently in development. To apply, please contact info@magic.gs.

About Magic Games

Magic Games is building a new genre of casual, social-first multiplayer puzzle games. Backed by Makers Fund, the mobile game studio was founded by Çağrı Öztürk, Rüya Çelikcan and Mert Kasar, joined by senior people from the industry.

About Makers Fund

Makers Fund is a global interactive entertainment venture capital firm focused on early-stage investments. Makers is dedicated to furthering growth and innovation in the interactive entertainment industry. With more than 90 portfolio companies to date, Makers provides founders strategic value that is deeply catered to companies across the value chain in the industry. For more information, visit makersfund.com.

Contacts

Press Contact

Sibel Sunar



fortyseven communications for Makers Fund



makersfund@fortyseven.com