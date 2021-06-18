Magia Solutions & Knoa Software Announce Services Partnership to Deliver Employee User Experience Analytics for Oracle Cloud

Will Provide Australia and New Zealand Organizations with Comprehensive Software and Services Solution

PERTH, Australia & NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Cloud–Magia Solutions, one of Australia’s largest independent Oracle systems integrators, and Knoa Software, the leading provider of Employee User Experience Analytics for Oracle Cloud, today launched a partnership to provide Australia and New Zealand organizations with a comprehensive solution of software and services focused on delivering business value in the areas of cloud migration, help desk efficiencies, user productivity and Oracle Cloud adoption.

Oracle Cloud migration is a significant and strategic investment for organizations, so they require a solution that helps them plan carefully, measure progress for continuous improvement, and ultimately assess the true effectiveness of the project. Knoa User Experience Management (UEM) delivers user analytics that help build the business case for migration to cloud, mitigate risk during migration, maximize adoption of the new system, and measure investment ROI.

“It is my pleasure to announce this new partnership with Magia, an award-winning business solution provider with deep industry knowledge and experience delivering successful Oracle projects,” said Knoa CEO Brian Berns. “The combination of Magia’s expertise and Knoa’s solution will ensure that enterprises’ cloud application use is aligned with key business objectives. Knoa UEM drives improvements across all business execution areas, including proper user adoption, high productivity, seamless process execution, and ultimately, improved business results.”

“We’re delighted to work with Knoa and we see the partnership delivering high value for our (and Oracle’s) customers in the region,” said Magia CEO Surend Dayal of the partnership.

Knoa UEM is used by more than two million users worldwide to ensure that they adopt and gain benefits from the ERP solutions that drive the successes of their businesses. With an average payback period of five months and typical savings of $1m per 1,000 employees, Knoa UEM unlocks the value of investment in Oracle Cloud.

About Knoa Software

Knoa Software delivers solutions that generate unique insights for the optimization of enterprise software to support a company’s business objectives and digital transformation initiatives. Knoa’s patented software provides CIOs and business executives the actionable metrics needed to help ensure organizations and end-users realize the full value of their enterprise application investment. Key use cases include cloud migration, employee productivity and HelpDesk responsiveness whether it’s SAP, Oracle or other enterprise applications. Headquartered overlooking Union Square in New York City, Knoa provides solutions that help hundreds of global corporations and government organizations make impactful, real-time, fact-based decisions that enrich and maximize the experience for over a million end users. For further information, visit www.knoa.com.

About Magia Solutions

Magia is a technology consulting firm with offices in Perth, Sydney, Melbourne & Canberra. The company is one of Australia’s largest independent Oracle systems integrators delivering Oracle cloud-based business solutions to a wide variety of private and public sector businesses in Australia and the APAC Region. For more information, visit https://magia-solutions.com/

Contacts

Mark Prindle



Fusion PR (for Knoa)



mark.prindle@fusionpr.com