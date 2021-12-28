Magellan Healthcare Launches New Digital Emotional Wellbeing Program

Program builds on NeuroFlow’s Behavioral Health Platform for Members

PHOENIX–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Magellan Healthcare, one of the nation’s leaders in behavioral health and a division of Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGLN), will soon launch a new Digital Emotional Wellbeing program that helps members improve overall health and wellbeing, manage stress and build resilience in a confidential manner.

Beginning January 1, 2022, participating Magellan members with emotional concerns who use the NeuroFlow app or website will receive recommendations. They will also have access to activities to help them improve their overall health. Activities include evidence-based videos, articles and behavioral trackers, as well as Magellan’s digital cognitive behavioral therapy programs (DCBTs), FearFighter® for anxiety and MoodCalmer® for depression. These activities will provide members with personalized, self-directed behavioral health resources, tools and support, all from the secure, anonymous convenience of NeuroFlow’s app and website.

The Digital Emotional Wellbeing program now combines Magellan’s evidence-based resources and clinical support with NeuroFlow’s cloud-based platform and proven engagement approach. According to NeuroFlow data, 80% of individuals complete an initial assessment, 61% continue to use the program during the first month, and 78% of users have reported symptom reduction. Meanwhile, Magellan’s offerings have driven similarly impressive results, with 57% of users reporting reduced fear and panic, and 80% reporting improved sleep.

“Magellan Healthcare has offered DCBTs recognized by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) for many years. This collaboration with NeuroFlow enables us to offer members a seamless wellbeing solution,” said Jeff Bringardner, senior vice president and general manager, commercial behavioral health, Magellan Healthcare. “We are excited to put our clinical expertise in the palms of our members’ hands and meet them where they are in their healthcare journey.”

“The possibility of a lifetime of improved mental health awareness can start with a single assessment, and we’re proud to collaborate with Magellan on a solution that empowers users to take an active role in their wellness,” said Chris Molaro, chief executive officer, NeuroFlow. “This new program enables a measurement-based approach to care and provides the right and relevant resources and content based on individual experiences.”

About Magellan Healthcare: Magellan Healthcare, Inc., the healthcare business unit of Magellan Health, Inc., offers solutions for complex conditions in the areas of behavioral health and medical specialty treatment. Magellan Healthcare serves commercial health plans, employers, state and local governments, and the Federal government, including the Department of Defense. For more information, visit MagellanHealthcare.com.

About Magellan Health: Magellan Health, Inc. is a leader in managing the fastest growing, most complex areas of health, including special populations, complete pharmacy benefits and other specialty areas of healthcare. Magellan supports innovative ways of accessing better health through technology, while remaining focused on the critical personal relationships that are necessary to achieve a healthy, vibrant life. Magellan’s customers include health plans and other managed care organizations, employers, labor unions, various military and governmental agencies and third-party administrators. For more information, visit MagellanHealth.com.

About NeuroFlow: NeuroFlow provides best-in-class technology and care services for the effective integration of behavioral health. NeuroFlow’s HIPAA-compliant platform supports over 14 million users across 150 health systems, payors, and organizations, helping them capture behavioral health insights and take action to proactively manage individuals and populations holistically. Visit neuroflow.com for more information.

