Macy’s, Inc. Names Keith Credendino Chief Information Officer

Laura Miller set to retire on August 3rd

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$M #macysinc–Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE: M) today announced that Keith Credendino has been named Chief Information Officer effective August 4, 2024. Credendino who is currently Senior Vice President of Technology Product Development, Customer Experience, will succeed Laura Miller as Macy’s, Inc.’s new CIO and join the company’s Corporate Strategy Group, reporting to Adrian V. Mitchell, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer.









Miller joined Macy’s, Inc. in 2021 and built a high performing, agile technology leadership team, recruiting, retaining, and developing talent to ensure the company’s future success. She has been instrumental in modernizing technology systems, operations, and the company’s omnichannel digital offerings to enhance customer and colleague experiences. She will retire with a strong successor in place to build upon the achievements to date.

“The entire Macy’s, Inc. family wishes Laura well on her retirement and thanks her for the many accomplishments over her transformative tenure,” said Adrian V. Mitchell, Macy’s, Inc.’s Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer. “As our new CIO, Keith will continue to simplify and modernize our technology stack as part of our company’s growth strategy, ‘A Bold New Chapter.’ There is still much work to be done and Tony Spring, our Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, our Board of Directors, and I are confident that with Keith’s authentic, collaborative, and results-oriented leadership style, he will help lead Macy’s, Inc. into the future as an even more agile company, responsive to today’s discerning consumer.”

Credendino joined Macy’s, Inc. in 2022 and his efforts have improved the customer experience both in-store and online at Macy’s and Bloomingdale’s. His team was instrumental in the launch and ongoing support of the company’s digital Marketplace and the work they are doing around personalization is helping Macy’s more effectively know and service customers. Credendino and his team also put in place the infrastructure and technology enhancements to enable the redesign of macys.com and bloomingdales.com, evolved the macys.com wedding registry and launched online baby registries for both nameplates. He is currently leading the company’s checkout modernization efforts, enabling a more efficient process for colleagues and customers.

Before joining Macy’s, Inc. Credendino was Senior Vice President of Digital Technology & Enterprise Data at Inspire Brands, a multi-brand global restaurant company, where he was responsible for the organization’s guest-facing solutions, including mobile, web, loyalty, and customer relationship management (CRM) technology, as well as the company’s cloud-native Big Data platform and initiatives. Prior to Inspire Brands, Keith was a technology executive at several enterprise organizations, including The Home Depot, InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG), and Cox Enterprises.

Credendino has a deep expertise in delivering technology solutions at a global scale, and as Macy’s, Inc.’s new CIO will continue to leverage his deep knowledge and skills to lead the team in the ongoing transformation to a data-driven organization focused on modernizing systems, delivering efficiencies, and improving the overall omnichannel customer experience. Credendino holds a Management Information Systems Bachelor of Business Administration degree from the University of Georgia and a Master of Business Administration from Georgia State University and will continue to be based at the Macy’s Technology campus in Johns Creek, GA.

About Macy’s, Inc.

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE: M) is a trusted source for quality brands through our iconic nameplates – Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s and Bluemercury. Headquartered in New York City, our comprehensive digital and nationwide footprint empowers us to deliver a seamless shopping experience for our customers. For more information, visit macysinc.com.

Contacts

Media – Orlando Veras

communications@macys.com

Investors – Pamela Quintiliano

investors@macys.com