MACOM Acknowledges Broad Institute and CIC Health with Partner Appreciation Awards in Support of COVID-19 Onsite Testing Program

LOWELL, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–MACOM Technology Solutions Inc. (“MACOM”), a leading supplier of semiconductor products, today announced that it is presenting partner appreciation awards to the Broad Institute and CIC Health for its onsite COVID-19 testing program.

Partnering with the Broad Institute and CIC Health, MACOM established an onsite COVID-19 testing program at the company’s Lowell, MA headquarters and manufacturing facility in September 2020. The program was aimed at providing MACOM employees free and accessible onsite, voluntary PCR testing, with results provided in under 24 hours.

“We are grateful to have partnered with two innovative, mission-driven health organizations during this unprecedented time,” said Ambra Roth, Senior Vice President, General Counsel, Human Resources and Secretary. “Our onsite testing program has given our employees the opportunity to be tested regularly. The support and guidance provided by the Broad Institute and CIC Health as we have worked to manage through the COVID-19 pandemic has been invaluable.”

“As the pandemic worsened in the United States, we saw a need for faster, more reliable testing and thought we might be able to help,” said Stacey Gabriel, Chief Genomics Officer at Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard, and an institute scientist at the Broad Institute. “We are proud of our team for scaling up quickly and building partnerships with public health authorities and hospitals to reach communities. We have processed more than 27 million tests so far, and are honored to continue to serve the needs of our communities.”

“CIC Health remains committed to providing access to routine COVID-19 testing for businesses, schools, nonprofits and other organizations,” said Veronica Wilken, CIC Health’s sales account manager for MACOM. “Our organizational testing programs are designed to offer a seamless onsite experience and provide peace of mind to clients and their employees. We are proud of the services we have provided to MACOM over the past year and look forward to continuing to support this industry leader in its pursuit to provide a safe environment for its employees.”

About MACOM

MACOM designs and manufactures high-performance semiconductor products for the Telecommunications, Industrial and Defense and Datacenter industries. MACOM services over 6,000 customers annually with a broad product portfolio that incorporates RF, Microwave, Analog and Mixed Signal and Optical semiconductor technologies. MACOM has achieved certification to the IATF16949 automotive standard, the ISO9001 international quality standard and the ISO14001 environmental management standard. MACOM operates facilities across the United States, Europe, Asia and is headquartered in Lowell, Massachusetts. To learn more, visit www.macom.com.

Contacts

Ozzie Billimoria



978-935-6569