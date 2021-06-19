Home Business Wire MacBook & iMac Prime Day Deals (2021): Top Early Apple iMac, MacBook...
MacBook & iMac Prime Day Deals (2021): Top Early Apple iMac, MacBook Pro & MacBook Air Deals Rounded Up by The Consumer Post

Early MacBook (Pro, Air) & iMac deals for Prime Day 2021, featuring the best iMac (24 & 27 inch), MacBook Pro (13 & 16 inch) and MacBook Air discounts

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Here’s a round-up of the top early MacBook Air, Pro and iMac deals for Prime Day 2021, featuring all the best offers on Apple laptop and desktop computers. Explore the full selection of deals by clicking the links listed below.

Best MacBook deals:

Best iMac & Mac deals:

Want some more deals? We recommend checking Walmart’s Deals for Days sale (June 20 – 23) and Amazon’s Prime Day homepage to view thousands more upcoming and active offers. The Consumer Post earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

The MacBook Pro is Apple’s flagship laptop and is available in 13 and 16-inch models. Now equipped with Apple’s proprietary M1 chip, the MacBook Pro boasts 2.8x better CPU performance and industry-leading power efficiency. The MacBook Air comes with the new chip, too, but in a lighter and thinner profile. Meanwhile, new M1 models of the iMac brandish bright colors, a thinner and more compact exterior, along with a more vibrant 4.5K display.

