CCC Named a Stevie® Award Winner for Customer Service Department of the Year in the 2024 American Business Awards®

DANVERS, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CCC, a leader in advancing copyright, accelerating knowledge, and powering innovation, was named a Bronze Stevie® Award winner for Customer Service Department of the Year in the 22nd annual American Business Awards®.





The American Business Awards are the premier business awards program in the U.S. Nicknamed the “Stevies” for the Greek word meaning “crowned,” the competition receives over 12,000 entries each year from organizations in 70 countries. Honoring companies of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide.

“ The high scores given the winning nominations in this year’s competition are evidence of the high levels of achievement,” said Maggie Miller, President, Stevie Awards. “ We join the judges and all members of the Stevie Awards community in congratulating and celebrating the winners for their accomplishments.”

“ CCC places an extremely high priority on customer success and satisfaction,” said Tracey Armstrong, President and CEO, CCC. “ Our award-winning customer service team relies heavily on customer feedback and quantitative data to ensure we are consistently providing a world-class experience for our clients and partners.”

Founded in 1978, CCC provides copyright licensing solutions, information services, and software solutions. CCC is committed to creating a diverse, equitable and inclusive (DEI) workplace. CCC’s DEI Employee Resource Group launched a pilot Girls Who Code team at the elementary school level in 2023 and piloted the first chapter north of Boston last year. CCC is a member of the Mass Technology Leadership Council (MassTLC), whose mission is to accelerate innovation, growth, and development of an inclusive tech ecosystem in Massachusetts, and is also a member of the North Shore Juneteenth Association, an emerging 501 (c)(3) organization of community leaders creating awareness about Juneteenth, educating the community about positive aspects of Black American culture, and dismantling racism by using events and programming as tools of change.

CCC has previously won several Stevie Awards for sales and customer service and was honored as a Gold Winner in the Customer Service Department of the Year category in the Best in Biz Awards International in 2022. CCC’s Director of Client Engagement and Solutions Tom Ogier was named a silver winner for Customer Service Executive of the Year in the 2020 Best in Biz Awards.

CCC has consistently earned accolades as an organization, most recently earning a spot on the Top Workplaces USA 2024 list by USA Today for the third consecutive year. In 2023, the Boston Globe honored CCC as a Top Place to Work in Massachusetts and a Top 100 Women-Led Business in Massachusetts.

To learn more about CCC and to view available job openings, visit https://www.copyright.com/company-careers/.

About CCC

A pioneer in voluntary collective licensing, CCC advances copyright, accelerates knowledge, and powers innovation. With expertise in copyright, data quality, data analytics, and FAIR data implementations, CCC and its subsidiary RightsDirect collaborate with stakeholders on innovative solutions to harness the power of data and AI.

