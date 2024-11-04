M-Files to Present at KMWorld 2024 Conference

M-Files CMO Laura Carson and SVP of Industry Solutions Ville Somppi to Address the Power of Automation and AI for Knowledge Workers

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#KMWorld2024—M-Files, the leader in knowledge work automation, today announced that members of its executive and senior leadership team will present in two sessions spanning knowledge work automation and AI at KMWorld 2024, the world’s leading knowledge management event, this November 18-21 in Washington, DC.





On November 20 at 9:30 a.m. ET, M-Files CMO Laura Carson will present alongside Devan Dewey, Principal and CTO at NEPC, in the keynote presentation, Leveraging Automation & AI for Productivity. Carson and Dewey will discuss how organizations can gain a competitive edge by leveraging knowledge work automation. They will share actionable insights on harnessing the power of automation and AI to eliminate information chaos, improve productivity, and reduce business risk to enable knowledge workers to thrive.

On November 20 at 2:30 p.m. ET, M-Files SVP of Industry Solutions Ville Somppi will be a featured presenter in the joint session, People Skills: Teams and Knowledge Management in the Era of AI. Somppi will address the benefits of automating knowledge work and highlight the transformative potential of AI in making knowledge work more efficient and impactful. He will share how organizations can leverage AI to extract insights from hidden documents and organize content to make it instantly accessible and contextually relevant.

“Close to 50% of knowledge workers’ time is still consumed by routine tasks. With AI and automation revolutionizing the workplace, employees are now able to shift their focus from mundane duties to more strategic and value-driven initiatives,” said Laura Carson, chief marketing officer, M-Files. “Organizations that fail to adopt these innovations risk falling behind, while those that embrace them will stay ahead of the pack. Educating companies on the power of knowledge work automation is essential to unlocking their full potential and thriving in today’s fast-paced business landscape.”

About M-Files

M-Files is the leading platform for knowledge work automation. With the M-Files platform, knowledge workers can find information faster, work smarter, and achieve more. M-Files features an innovative metadata-driven architecture, embedded workflow engine, and advanced artificial intelligence. This enables customers to eliminate information chaos, improve process efficiency, and automate security and compliance. For more information, visit www.m-files.com.

