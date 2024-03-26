Lyric Health Selects Reperio Health as Exclusive Partner for At-home Biometric Health Screenings

The partnership makes available Reperio’s self-guided at-home health screenings to more than six million members across Lyric’s nationwide network

PORTLAND, Ore.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Reperio Health, the only provider of at-home and onsite comprehensive health screenings with instant results, announced today a new client relationship with Lyric Health, an award-winning virtual primary care company based in McKinney, Tex. Lyric Health will now offer its nationwide network access to Reperio’s at-home biometric health screening kits with instant results.





More than six million Lyric members will have access to Reperio’s patient-centric health screenings, empowering them with data and insights that can prevent health issues before they escalate into expensive and chronic conditions. With Reperio Health’s patented technology, their user-friendly mobile application is paired with FDA-cleared devices for the most comprehensive at-home health screening–a true innovation in the screening industry today.

“I’m excited by our strategic collaboration with Reperio Health, which underscores our dedication to enhance accessible healthcare for our members all across the country,” said Wayne Orchard, Executive Vice President of Lyric. “With their at-home biometric health screenings integrated as a part of our telemedicine platform, we empower doctors and providers with a next-generation solution to conduct Annual Wellness Consultations. This relationship exemplifies our dedication to revolutionize healthcare delivery, and ensure that quality and convenience converge for the benefit of our valued members.”

Preventive health screenings can help detect chronic conditions at an early stage when they are often more treatable. For example, regular screenings for high blood pressure or hypertension can offer early indicators for heart disease or stroke risk. Yet today’s screening methods for biometric health data often come with high costs and limited accessibility.

Added Naomi Levinthal, Chief Growth Officer of Reperio, “Lyric Health provides everything a member needs to navigate their health journey. We are delighted to work with the incredible team at Lyric Health to enable a member to understand their health insights immediately from the comfort of their home.”

For more information about Reperio and its partners, visit www.reperiohealth.com.

ABOUT REPERIO HEALTH

Reperio Health is the only provider of at-home and onsite comprehensive health screenings with instant results. An innovation in preventive care, Reperio’s patented technology pairs a mobile app with FDA-cleared devices, bringing a consumer-grade experience to biometric screenings. The solution modernizes the costly and inaccessible screening processes deployed today and reaches every corner of the healthcare industry—including employers, providers, payers and more. Clients are empowered by metrics-driven insights and HIPAA-compliant data integration to bolster their wellness, benefits and population health management offerings. Reperio is headquartered in Portland, Ore., with partners and clients worldwide. For more information, visit www.reperiohealth.com.

ABOUT LYRIC HEALTH

Lyric Health is an award-winning virtual care provider offering a comprehensive suite of virtual care services, including virtual urgent care, virtual primary care, behavioral health, dermatology, care coordination, and care navigation services.

Our solutions mitigate risk, reduce healthcare expenses, improve efficiency and effectiveness, and produce favorable outcomes while delivering a great experience for our clients. J.D. Power has recognized Lyric as a leading telehealth service provider for three consecutive years in 2021, 2022, and 2023. Lyric is the virtual care service solution for its parent company MyTelemedicine.

