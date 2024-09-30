LYNX Logistics Joins River Horse Logistics Network, Enhancing National Reach

FREMONT, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–LYNX Logistics (“LYNX”), a leading third-party logistics (3PL) provider, has announced its acquisition by River Horse Logistics. This acquisition is an excellent strategic fit that allows LYNX to expand its services into new geographic regions, offering clients an expansive, nationwide logistics network.





With nearly a decade of experience growing 3PL operations of LYNX’s scale, River Horse provides a single-source, end-to-end solution to meet customers’ warehousing, distribution and transportation needs. Through this acquisition, LYNX will gain access to over 2.5 million square feet of additional warehouse space in critical logistics markets: Austin and Houston, Texas; Los Angeles, California; Memphis, Tennessee; Reno, Nevada.

LYNX’s President & Founder, Francisco Garcia, and Chief Executive Officer, Shane Salazar, will continue to lead LYNX. Salazar will also assume a broader role overseeing River Horse’s entire sales division.

“This partnership marks a pivotal moment in our company’s history,” said Garcia. “Joining forces with River Horse will enable us to leverage their extensive infrastructure and advanced technology to provide our clients with an expanded market presence, competitive parcel rates and exceptional service from a team of highly skilled logistics professionals.”

LYNX joins River Horse’s diverse portfolio of five industry-leading and well-respected companies, each specializing in different sectors. This integration provides a unique opportunity to tap into a network of collective talents and expert services to meet every client request and exceed every expectation.

“Francisco has built an impressive, state-of-the-art facility that boasts the best cargo security features in the Bay Area,” said Gene Ashley, River Horse’s President. “LYNX’s specialized knowledge and capabilities will elevate our service offerings, particularly in high-value, high-tech and medical device logistics, and create new opportunities for both current and prospective clients.”

This acquisition will enable LYNX to provide even greater value to its clients and foster long-term growth.

A certified Minority Business Enterprise (MBE), LYNX boasts a custom designed and built 96,000-square-foot, mixed-use warehouse facility in Fremont, CA, which includes 8,500 rack and bulk pallet locations specifically designed for clients in the high-value, high-tech and medical device industries. Located 25 minutes south of the Port of Oakland, the fifth busiest container port in the U.S., LYNX is strategically positioned to respond quickly to customer demands and market fluctuations.

To learn more about LYNX, visit lynxlogistics.net.

About LYNX Logistics

Based in northern California, LYNX Logistics is a leading third-party logistics provider certified by U.S. Customs and Border Protection and is a TAPA certified facility. LYNX is a Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) committed to providing clients with world-class warehousing, distribution, and fulfillment services. ISO 13485 and ISO 9001 certified, LYNX ensures quality storage, handling and transportation, particularly within the medical device space. For more information, visit https://lynxlogistics.net/.

