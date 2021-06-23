Lynn Miller, Former Deputy General Counsel at Tesla, Joins Executive Team of Autonomous Trucking Technology Company Plus

CUPERTINO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Plus (formerly Plus.ai), a global provider of self-driving truck technology, announced that Lynn Miller has joined the company as General Counsel. Miller will serve as a trusted advisor to the Plus management team and Board and lead the company’s legal function.





Miller was previously Deputy General Counsel at Tesla, where she led Tesla’s worldwide litigation strategy, response to government inquiries and investigations, and privacy program. In her role, she advised the business on all areas of legal and contractual risk, including product marketing, corporate governance, commercial agreements, employment, and intellectual property. Before Tesla, Miller was at Apple managing its litigation and regulatory legal affairs. Prior to joining Apple, Miller was a partner at the global law firm, Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman LLC.

“Lynn has deep knowledge about the impact and challenges of the autonomous driving business and technology, having served as in-house counsel at two of the world’s most valuable technology companies. She is an important addition to our executive team as we start to deploy our autonomous trucking technology globally this year and further accelerate our plans to help fleets drive improved safety, efficiency and sustainability in their businesses,” said David Liu, CEO and Co-Founder of Plus.

Lynn Miller said, “It is exciting to join a company that is already starting to deliver on the promise of autonomous trucking technology. Plus’ commercialization strategy, business momentum, and focus on safety are important differentiators in the industry. I look forward to working with David, our Board, and the senior leadership team to continue scaling and growing our global business.”

Miller joins a team of recent senior hires with deep autonomous driving, trucking, and logistics experience at Plus, including:

Chuck Joseph, previously a senior executive in Amazon Transportation Services’ Middle Mile team, is Vice President of Strategic Partnerships;

Lori Heino-Royer joined from Daimler North America Trucks and serves as Senior Director of Strategic Partnerships;

Wiley Deck, former Deputy Administrator of the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) and Department of Transportation official, is Vice President of Government Relations and Public Policy; and

Jessie Fan, previously head of Investor Relations at e-commerce company Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS), serves as Vice President of Investor Relations.

About Plus

Plus is an autonomous driving technology company headquartered in Silicon Valley and founded in 2016 by serial entrepreneurs and industry veterans who have extensive experience in automotive technology and artificial intelligence. Plus is enabling trucks with its mass-production ready, low-cost, and high-performance full-stack Level 4 autonomous driving technology to make long-haul trucking safer, more efficient, and more sustainable. Mass production and global deployment of its supervised autonomous driving system, which reduces fuel consumption by an estimated 10-20% compared to a traditional truck, is planned to start in 2021. The Company is also collaborating with leading truck manufacturers, fleets, and ecosystem partners to drive the development of decarbonization transportation solutions including autonomous trucks powered by natural gas. For more information, please visit www.plus.ai or follow us on LinkedIn or YouTube.

On May 10, 2021, Plus and Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V (NASDAQ: HCIC) (“HCIC V” or “Hennessy Capital”) entered into a definitive business combination agreement. Upon closing of the proposed business combination, Plus will be a publicly traded company and its common stock is expected to trade on the NYSE under the ticker symbol “PLAV”. The proposed business combination has been unanimously approved by the Boards of Directors of both Plus and HCIC V and is expected to close in the third quarter of 2021, subject to the satisfaction of the necessary regulatory approvals and customary closing conditions, including the approval of HCIC V’s shareholders.

