Lynk Commends Reorganization at Federal Communications Commission

The FCC displays its commitment to meeting the needs of innovative American space companies like Lynk

FALLS CHURCH, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#SpaceLynk Global, Inc. (Lynk), the world’s leading satellite-direct-to-standard-mobile-phone telecoms company, today praised Chairwoman Rosenworcel’s plan to restructure the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to create a Space Bureau, geared specifically toward driving transformational change while addressing the needs of the booming space sector, including innovative companies like Lynk.

In an age of aggressive international competition, Chairwoman Rosenworcel understands the need to support innovative American-based space companies,” said Margo Deckard, Lynk COO and co-founder. “First carrying out a streamlined licensing process for small satellites, then increasing personnel, and now by spearheading this reorganization, the Chairwoman has moved decisively to support fast-moving American companies driving new technologies. This is not your father’s FCC.”

Lynk received the world’s first commercial license to provide satellite-direct-to-mobile-phone service from the FCC earlier this year using the streamlined process.

About Lynk

Lynk is the world’s only patented, proven, and commercially-licensed satellite-direct-to-standard-mobile-phone system. Lynk is currently testing satellite direct-to-standard-mobile-phone services in more than a dozen countries. Today, Lynk is the only company in the world to have successfully sent and received text messages to and from space via unmodified standard mobile devices. From the beginning, Lynk will enable two-way emergency messaging, emergency cell broadcast services, and regular SMS messaging on every phone across the globe. By partnering with Lynk via a simple roaming agreement, a mobile network operator opens the door to new revenue in untapped markets, gives subscribers peace of mind with ubiquitous connectivity, and provides a pathway to economic prosperity for billions of the world’s citizens. For more information, visit www.lynk.world or follow @lynktheworld.

Contacts

Tony DeTora

tdetora@lynk.world
+1 (703) 203-8597

