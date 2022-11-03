Lynk Commends Reorganization at Federal Communications Commission

The FCC displays its commitment to meeting the needs of innovative American space companies like Lynk

FALLS CHURCH, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Space—Lynk Global, Inc. (Lynk), the world’s leading satellite-direct-to-standard-mobile-phone telecoms company, today praised Chairwoman Rosenworcel’s plan to restructure the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to create a Space Bureau, geared specifically toward driving transformational change while addressing the needs of the booming space sector, including innovative companies like Lynk.

“ In an age of aggressive international competition, Chairwoman Rosenworcel understands the need to support innovative American-based space companies,” said Margo Deckard, Lynk COO and co-founder. “ First carrying out a streamlined licensing process for small satellites, then increasing personnel, and now by spearheading this reorganization, the Chairwoman has moved decisively to support fast-moving American companies driving new technologies. This is not your father’s FCC.”

Lynk received the world’s first commercial license to provide satellite-direct-to-mobile-phone service from the FCC earlier this year using the streamlined process.

