Lynch Mykins Celebrates Five Years of Growth

Structural Engineering Firm Finds Business Success through Diverse, People First Culture and Focus on Power Skills

RALEIGH, N.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Lynch Mykins, a full-service structural engineering firm, today announced its five-year anniversary by releasing an structural engineer-led Flash-mob dance video showcasing the company’s unique culture, diverse workforce, and mad dance skills. Since current owners acquired Stroud Pence in 2017, and rebranded as Lynch Mykins, the company has grown revenue 2,000 percent by focusing on personal growth of their team members in the areas of emotional intelligence, communication, mindfulness, and adaptability. Skills that aren’t taught in engineering school but are surely needed in the AEC industry.

“When we started Lynch Mykins, I wanted to build a different kind of engineering firm,” said Anna Lynch P.E., CEO for Lynch Mykins. “Our focus would be on people, culture and cultivating the essential power skills, or soft skills, in our engineers that we felt were critical to adapting more quickly and thriving as the economy, our industry, and the future of technology in our work continues to evolve.”

Recent highlights for Lynch Mykins:

Over the past five years, Lynch Mykins has grown from 30 to almost 70 staff members.

In 2019, the company renovated a mid-century automotive upholstery building in downtown Raleigh, N.C., completely transforming the 4,600 sq ft into an open, bright, high-tech, modern headquarters.

In 2020, the company renovated and moved into a new office space in Richmond, Va.

In 2021 Lynch Mykins moved its Virginia Beach office to The Assembly in the heart of downtown Norfolk, Va.

Lynch Mykins has naturally become one of the largest women-owned structural engineering firms. Over 47% of their team is female. Less than 10% female is standard in the AEC industry.

Lynch Mykins world-class staff now represents individuals from ten different countries.

The company has worked on some of the most iconic and largest developments in the southeast and mid-Atlantic region of the U.S. including the Slover Library in Norfolk, Va., Bandwidth Headquarters Campus in Raleigh, N.C, Marriott Resort Virginia Beach Oceanfront, Virginia Beach, Va., SAS Campus, multiple buildings, Cary, N.C., and UNC Rex Outpatient Cancer Center, Raleigh, N.C.

“We’ve done Federal work with Lynch Mykins for years across the country and plan on sticking with them for the long term,” said Tim Williams, project manager with RLF, based in Orlando, Fla. “We have great relationships with everyone at Lynch Mykins we’ve been associated with. They’re willing to go beyond the norms and think outside the box and provide unique structural solutions. They truly lead. It’s really refreshing.”

“We’ve collaborated with Lynch Mykins on dozens of projects throughout the Southeast for more than 13 years,” said Chris Carlson, SVP at Whiting Turner Contracting Company, a long-standing partner of Lynch Mykins. “Anna’s dedication to Lynch Mykins’ success in just a very short 5 years is absolutely staggering. Congratulations to everyone on the Lynch Mykins team for making this come to fruition.”

Lynch Mykins is confident about the future, especially since it has exited the pandemic with a diverse and talented workforce, record revenue, diverse customers and a growing portfolio of iconic projects. To commemorate its success and 5th anniversary, Lynch Mykins will hold special employee and customer appreciation events throughout the year. The first event will be held in Raleigh on April 28th followed by another in Richmond, on May 12th. They’ll round out the three-month celebration with a party on the rooftop of The Assembly in Norfolk’s historic downtown district on June 1st. For information about attending an event, email marketing@lynchmykins.com.

“It has always been my vision to see Lynch Mykins become one of nation’s most successful and trusted structural engineering firms. To achieve this reputation with a team that puts people first, values diversity, and truly collaborates with its customers is a life dream realized for me,” added Lynch. “I couldn’t have done it without my Lynch Mykins family of engineers and staff.”

About Lynch Mykins

Lynch Mykins, formerly Stroud Pence, was founded in 1974 and became Lynch Mykins in 2017. The company provides full-service structural engineering services to a wide range of industries, including corporate campuses, high-rise, emergency response, entertainment and arts, federal, healthcare, higher education, historic restoration, hospitality, K-12, libraries, life science, commercial, and sports and recreation. Dedicated to creative approaches, collaborative processes and integrated design, Lynch Mykins is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina, with offices in Norfolk, Virginia and Richmond, Virginia. For more information, visit www.lynchmykins.com.

Contacts

Shelley Kelly



Lynch Mykins



skelly@lynchmykins.com