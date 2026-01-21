Lyft To Announce Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2025 Financial Results

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Lyft, Inc. (Nasdaq: LYFT) (the “Company” or “Lyft”) will release financial results for the fourth quarter and full-year 2025 after the close of the market on Tuesday, February 10, 2026.

On the same day, Lyft will host a conference call at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) to discuss these financial results and business highlights. To listen to the live audio webcast, please visit the Company’s Investor Relations page at https://investor.lyft.com.

The archived webcast will be available on the Company’s Investor Relations page shortly after the call.

Lyft announces material information to the public about the Company, its products and services and other matters through a variety of means, including filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, press releases, public conference calls, webcasts, the investor relations section of its website (investor.lyft.com), its X accounts (including: @lyft, @davidrisher), its Chief Executive Officer’s LinkedIn account (linkedin.com/in/jdavidrisher), and its blogs (including: lyft.com/blog, lyft.com/hub, and eng.lyft.com) in order to achieve broad, non-exclusionary distribution of information to the public and to comply with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

About Lyft

Whether it’s an everyday commute or a journey that changes everything, Lyft is driven by our purpose: to serve and connect. Founded in 2012, Lyft has grown into a global mobility platform offering a mix of rideshare, taxis, private hire vehicles, executive chauffeur services, car sharing, bikes, and scooters across six continents and thousands of cities. Millions of drivers have chosen to earn on billions of rides - helping to create a more connected world, with transportation options for everyone.

