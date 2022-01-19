Home Business Wire Lyft To Announce Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Business Wire

Lyft To Announce Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial Results

di Business Wire

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Lyft, Inc. (Nasdaq: LYFT) (the “Company” or “Lyft”), today announced that it will release financial results for its fourth fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2021 after the close of the market on Tuesday, February 8, 2022.

On the same day, Lyft will host a conference call at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time (4:30 p.m. Eastern Time) to discuss these financial results and business highlights. To listen to a live audio webcast, please visit the Company’s Investor Relations page at https://investor.lyft.com/.

The archived webcast will be available on the Company’s Investor Relations page shortly after the call.

Lyft announces material information to the public about Lyft, its products and services and other matters through a variety of means, including filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, press releases, public conference calls, webcasts, the investor relations section of its website (investor.lyft.com), its Twitter accounts (including: @lyft, @Lyft_Comms, @johnzimmer, @logangreen), and its blogs (including: lyft.com/blog, lyft.com/hub, eng.lyft.com, medium.com/sharing-the-ride-with-lyft and medium.com/@johnzimmer) in order to achieve broad, non-exclusionary distribution of information to the public and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

About Lyft

Lyft was founded in 2012 and is one of the largest transportation networks in the United States and Canada. As the world shifts away from car ownership to transportation-as-a-service, Lyft is at the forefront of this massive societal change. Our transportation network brings together rideshare, bikes, scooters, car rentals and transit all in one app. We are singularly driven by our mission: to improve people’s lives with the world’s best transportation.

Contacts

Sonya Banerjee, Investor Relations: investor@lyft.com
Media: press@lyft.com

Articoli correlati

Snap Inc. Announces Date of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results Conference Call

Business Wire Business Wire -
SANTA MONICA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Snap Inc. (NYSE: SNAP) will hold its quarterly conference call to discuss fourth quarter and full...
Continua a leggere

ITT to Release 2021 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results and 2022 Outlook Wednesday, February 9; Hold Conference Call Thursday, February 10

Business Wire Business Wire -
WHITE PLAINS, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--January 19, 2022-- ITT Inc. (NYSE: ITT) will release its fourth quarter and full year 2021...
Continua a leggere

Semrush Acquires Backlinko.com, Adds 500K in Monthly Traffic

Business Wire Business Wire -
BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Semrush (NYSE: SEMR), a leading online visibility management SaaS platform, today announces the acquisition of Marketing and Search...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Snap Inc. Announces Date of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results Conference Call

Business Wire