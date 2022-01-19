Lyft To Announce Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial Results

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Lyft, Inc. (Nasdaq: LYFT) (the “Company” or “Lyft”), today announced that it will release financial results for its fourth fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2021 after the close of the market on Tuesday, February 8, 2022.

On the same day, Lyft will host a conference call at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time (4:30 p.m. Eastern Time) to discuss these financial results and business highlights. To listen to a live audio webcast, please visit the Company’s Investor Relations page at https://investor.lyft.com/.

The archived webcast will be available on the Company’s Investor Relations page shortly after the call.

About Lyft

Lyft was founded in 2012 and is one of the largest transportation networks in the United States and Canada. As the world shifts away from car ownership to transportation-as-a-service, Lyft is at the forefront of this massive societal change. Our transportation network brings together rideshare, bikes, scooters, car rentals and transit all in one app. We are singularly driven by our mission: to improve people’s lives with the world’s best transportation.

