Luxury and Performance Combined – Introducing CORSAIR DOMINATOR TITANIUM DDR5 Memory

TAIPEI, Taiwan–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$CRSR–CORSAIR® (NASDAQ: CRSR), a world leader in enthusiast components for gamers, creators, and PC builders, today announced the latest addition to its award-winning memory line-up, DOMINATOR TITANIUM DDR5 memory. Built using some of the fastest DDR5 ICs alongside patented CORSAIR DHX cooling technology for improved overclocking potential, DOMINATOR TITANIUM continues the DOMINATOR legacy with stunning design and blazing performance.


Sporting an elegant, fresh new design and built using premium materials and components, DOMINATOR TITANIUM DDR5 memory will be available for both Intel and AMD platforms, supporting Intel XMP 3.0 when paired with 12th and 13th-Gen Core processors or AMD EXPO for Ryzen 7000 CPUs. These technologies enable easy overclocking in just a couple of clicks on compatible platforms.An exciting new feature with DOMINATOR TITANIUM is support for fully replaceable top bars, allowing owners to customize their memory for specific aesthetics. Anyone looking to go for a minimalist or classic style can do so with the separately available Fin Accessory Kits that replace the RGB top bars with bars that utilize fins for an elegant look that harkens back to the original DOMINATOR memory.

Boasting 11 vibrant individually addressable RGB LED along its removable top-bar, DOMINATOR TITANIUM offers seamless lighting arrays to illuminate your system. More advanced system-wide effects are possible when combined with the powerful CORSAIR iCUE Murals, for synchronized lighting that matches your music, games, or movies.

DOMINATOR TITANIUM will launch with phenomenal speeds up to 8,000MT/s and capacities up to 192GB (4x 48GB) with CAS latencies as low as 30 on some SKUs. Showing its ability to go beyond even this high frequency performance, CORSAIR will be demoing DOMINATOR TITANIUM running at speeds of 8,266MT/s at its Grand Hyatt booth at COMPUTEX 2023.

CORSAIR will celebrate the launch of the latest version of DOMINATOR Memory with a limited run of First-Edition kits, boasting tight timings and higher frequencies. Limited to just 500 kits and individually numbered, enthusiasts will need to act fast to secure a unique piece of CORSAIR history.

As with all CORSAIR DDR5 memory, DOMINATOR TITANIUM modules are built using hand-sorted, tightly screened memory chips to ensure consistently high frequencies, atop performance PCBs for excellent signal quality and stability. Cooling these chips is a stylish solid aluminum heatspreader that efficiently conducts heat away from your memory, while complementing your system’s modern aesthetic. A limited lifetime warranty grants you peace of mind that your new memory will last throughout your PC’s lifespan and future upgrades.

Availability, Warranty, and Pricing

CORSAIR DOMINATOR TITANIUM DDR5 kits will be available in July 2023 from the CORSAIR webstore and the CORSAIR worldwide network of authorized retailers and distributors.

CORSAIR DOMINATOR TITANIUM DDR5 is backed by a limited lifetime warranty, alongside the CORSAIR worldwide customer service and technical support network.

For up-to-date pricing of CORSAIR DOMINATOR TITANIUM DDR5 please refer to the CORSAIR website or contact your local CORSAIR sales or PR representative.

Web Pages

To learn more about CORSAIR DOMINATOR TITANIUM DDR5 Memory, please visit:

https://corsair.com/s/dominator-titanium

To learn more about the full range of CORSAIR DDR5 Memory, please visit:

https://www.corsair.com/ddr5-memory

Product Images

High-resolution images of CORSAIR DOMINATOR TITANIUM DDR5 kits for Intel and AMD can be found at the links below:

https://pr.cor.sr/Dominator_Titanium
Access key: qQpnm3!!6%^

https://pr.cor.sr/Dominator_Titanium_AMD
Access key: apll@$!!cLL

About CORSAIR

CORSAIR (NASDAQ:CRSR) is a leading global developer and manufacturer of high-performance gear and technology for gamers, content creators, and PC enthusiasts. From award-winning PC components and peripherals, to premium streaming equipment, smart ambient lighting, and esports coaching services, CORSAIR delivers a full ecosystem of products that work together to enable everyone, from casual gamers to committed professionals, to perform at their very best.

Copyright © 2023 Corsair Memory, Inc. All rights reserved. CORSAIR and the sails logo are registered trademarks of CORSAIR in the United States and/or other countries. All other company and/or product names may be trade names, trademarks, and/or registered trademarks of the respective owners with which they are associated. Features, pricing, availability, and specifications are subject to change without notice.

