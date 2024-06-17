Keyfactor CEO Jordan Rackie Recognized by Ernst & Young as an Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2024 East Central Award Winner

Rackie Recognized for his Leadership Driving Keyfactor Through Hyper-Growth and Disrupting the Machine Identity & PKI Market

CLEVELAND–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Ernst & Young LLP (EY US) today announced that Jordan Rackie, CEO of Keyfactor, was named an Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2024 East Central Award winner. Entrepreneur Of The Year is the preeminent competitive awards program for entrepreneurs and leaders of high-growth companies. Rackie was recognized for leading the company through substantial corporate hyper-growth and achieving impactful cultural accolades.





“I am extraordinarily honored to be named an Entrepreneur Of The Year by EY’s prestigious group of judges,” said Jordan Rackie, CEO, Keyfactor. “I joined Keyfactor as CEO just over five years ago, and it has been an incredible journey. This recognition is a testament to Keyfactor’s significant growth, ability to scale, commitment to customers, and dedication to innovation – and it’s only just the beginning. Congratulations to all the other admirable winners for their impactful business leadership, shaping their respective industries.”

Under Rackie’s leadership, Keyfactor has achieved momentous company milestones over the last twelve months. In February, the company announced it had surpassed $100 million in annual recurring revenue, a testament to its strong financial stability and committed customer base. This came on the heels of a significant investment from Sixth Street Growth, which increased Keyfactor’s valuation to approximately $1.3 billion. Further, the company celebrated 525% three-year revenue growth.

Rackie was selected by an independent judging panel comprised of previous award winners, leading CEOs, and other business leaders. Candidates were evaluated based on their ability to create long-term value through entrepreneurial spirit, commitment to their purpose, and demonstrating growth and substantial impact, among other key indicators.

Entrepreneur Of The Year recognizes many different types of business leaders for their ingenuity, courage, and entrepreneurial spirit. The program celebrates original founders who bootstrapped their business from inception or who raised outside capital to grow their company; transformational CEOs who infused innovation into an existing organization to catapult its trajectory; and multigenerational family business leaders who reimagined a legacy business model to fortify it for the future.

Entrepreneur Of The Year Award winners become lifetime members of a global, multi-industry community of entrepreneurs. They receive exclusive, ongoing access to the experience, insight, and wisdom of program alumni and other ecosystem members in more than 60 countries — all supported by vast EY resources. In addition to Entrepreneur Of The Year, EY US supports other entrepreneurs through the EY Entrepreneurial Winning Women™ (Winning Women) program and the EY Entrepreneurs Access Network (EAN) to help connect women founders and Black and Hispanic/Latino entrepreneurs, respectively, with the resources, network and access needed to unlock their full potential.

About Keyfactor



Keyfactor brings digital trust to the hyper-connected world with identity-first security for every machine and human. By simplifying PKI, automating certificate lifecycle management, and securing every device, workload, and thing, Keyfactor helps organizations move fast to establish digital trust at scale — and then maintain it. In a zero-trust world, every machine needs an identity and every identity must be managed. For more, visit keyfactor.com or follow @keyfactor.

About Entrepreneur Of The Year®



Founded in 1986, Entrepreneur Of The Year® has celebrated more than 11,000 ambitious visionaries who are leading successful, dynamic businesses in the US, and it has since expanded to nearly 80 countries and territories globally.

The US program consists of 17 regional programs whose panels of independent judges select the regional award winners every June. Those winners compete for national recognition at the Strategic Growth Forum® in November where National finalists and award winners are announced. The overall National winner represents the US at the World Entrepreneur Of The Year® competition. Visit ey.com/us/eoy.

About EY



EY exists to build a better working world, helping to create long-term value for clients, people and society and build trust in the capital markets.

Enabled by data and technology, diverse EY teams in over 150 countries provide trust through assurance and help clients grow, transform and operate.

Working across assurance, consulting, law, strategy, tax and transactions, EY teams ask better questions to find new answers for the complex issues facing our world today.

EY refers to the global organization, and may refer to one or more, of the member firms of Ernst & Young Global Limited, each of which is a separate legal entity. Ernst & Young Global Limited, a UK company limited by guarantee, does not provide services to clients. Information about how EY collects and uses personal data and a description of the rights individuals have under data protection legislation are available via ey.com/privacy. EY member firms do not practice law where prohibited by local laws. For more information about our organization, please visit ey.com.

Contacts

PR

Maria Ross



fama PR for Keyfactor



keyfactor@famapr.com