Lux Ice USA Appoints Michael Crouse CEO

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Lux Ice USA announces the appointment of food and beverage industry veteran Michael Crouse to the role of Chief Executive Officer. Crouse joins Lux Ice with over 30 years of commercial and general management experience in both the retail and foodservice sectors in North America. His previous roles included President of US Foodservice at Kraft Heinz and VP/GM of US Supermarkets at the Frito Lay division of PepsiCo. Most recently, he was the Head of US Prepared Foodservice at Tyson Foods.









“We are very excited to have a leader of Michael’s caliber join Lux Ice to lead us in the next chapter of our growth story,” said Shawn Kilcoyne, Founder & Chairman at Lux. “As we expand our premium craft ice business from retail into restaurants and across other foodservice channels, Michael is ideally suited to rapidly build our distribution and customer partnerships.”

Lux Ice managing partner Mark Rogers adds, “Michael embraces our core values and has quickly demonstrated a passion for our vision to elevate every beverage experience, and to be a company that positively impacts our community.”

“I am thrilled to join the team at Lux Ice USA,” said Crouse. “It’s incredible how far the company has come in such a short period of time, and I’m honored to work with such a talented and diverse group of team members that we have here at Lux.”

Lux Ice USA, a leader in the fast-growing craft ice industry, was founded in 2020 by Founder and Chairman Shawn Kilcoyne. Elevating beverage experiences with slow-melting, crystal clear ice spheres, Lux Ice USA is available at leading retailers, restaurants, and other foodservice locations nationwide. Through its core values of trust, agility and ownership, Lux Ice strives to be the “coolest” place to work and engage in its communities to support long-term self-sustaining employment.

