Lunaphore Spatial Biology Technologies to be Featured at Spatial Biology US Conference

LAUSANNE, Switzerland–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Lunaphore—Lunaphore, a Swiss life sciences company developing technology to enable spatial biology in every laboratory, today announced several presentations featuring the company’s spatial biology technologies at the Spatial Biology US conference taking place virtually September 27 – 30, 2021. Presentations will feature COMET™, Lunaphore’s all-in-one staining and imaging platform for high throughput, hyperplex immunofluorescence, and LabSat®, the company’s compact and open automated tissue staining instrument for immunohistochemistry and multiplex immunofluorescence.

PRESENTATION DETAILS

How to Optimize a Hyper-Plex Immunostaining Panel in a Fast and Robust Manner



Date and time: September 29, 2021 / 4:30 – 5:00 PM ET



Speaker: Saska Brajkovic, Head of Application Development, Lunaphore

Spatial Proteomics: A Journey to Adopt New Highly Multiplexed Immunohistochemistry Technologies 1



Date and time: September 29, 2021 / 2:20 – 2:40 PM ET



Speaker: Alexander Klimowicz, Senior Principal Scientist, Boehringer Ingelheim

Live Q&A Session & Ask the Experts 2 1 2



Date and time: September 29, 2021 / 3:10 – 3:30 PM ET



Speakers: Alexander Klimowicz, Senior Principal Scientist, Boehringer Ingelheim; Barbara Cahill, Senior Global Portfolio Manager for Immunohistochemistry, Consumables and Cytology, Epredia

From One Week to One Day: Take Control of Your Research by Automating Tissue Microarrays, Multiplexing, Whole Slide Scanning and AI Analysis for Enhanced Bioinformatics 2



Date and time: September 29, 2021 / 8:40 – 9:10 AM ET



Speaker: Barbara Cahill, Senior Global Portfolio Manager for Immunohistochemistry, Consumables and Cytology, Epredia

Disclaimer:

1 Not sponsored by Lunaphore.

2 Sponsored by Epredia, exclusive distributor of LabSat® in the US, Germany and UK.

About Lunaphore

Lunaphore Technologies S.A. is a Swiss company born in 2014 with the vision of enabling spatial biology in every laboratory. Lunaphore has developed a game-changing chip technology which can extract spatial proteomic and genomic data from tumors and transform any simple assay into multiplex spatial biology without complexity. Lunaphore empowers researchers to push the boundaries of research to ultimately develop the next generation personalized therapies. For further information on Lunaphore and its products, please visit www.lunaphore.com.

