Luna Technologies Introduces Elara, A Reimagined Ethanol Cannabis Extraction Solution

Creates a Single Source Provider of Ethanol and Hydrocarbon Extraction Solutions Featuring Improved Quality, Safety, and Lower Costs

PORTLAND, Ore.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#bhoextraction—Luna Technologies, a Portland-based manufacturer of hydrocarbon extraction equipment for the cannabis industry, today announced the addition of the Elara to its portfolio of cannabis extraction equipment. The Elara is an automated end-to-end ethanol-based cannabis extractor for high-volume producers featuring low-temp cryo extraction technology developed through a partnership with Verdara Technologies, an engineering and manufacturing company of cannabis and hemp extraction equipment.

The Elara extraction system combines three traditionally separate and manually operated processing steps into one fully automated process. This enables operators to load dried cannabis biomass into a single machine to produce refined concentrated oil through cryogenic extraction without any additional manual operations. In total, the system increases safety, improves quality, lowers costs, and reduces the overall equipment footprint.

“By combining Luna’s experience with Verdara’s expertise in ethanol extraction and cryogenic engineering, we have created an end-to-end automated ethanol extraction system that eliminates manual processes between extraction, separation, filtration, and evaporation,” said Jack Naito, president of Luna Technologies. “Adding the Elara ethanol extractor to our existing hydrocarbon product line, which includes the IO and Oberon extractors, will provide customers greater flexibility and efficiency in creating a variety of high-end concentrates with the best flavors and experiences in the marketplace.”

“Through years of ongoing collaboration with Luna Technologies, Verdara has seen opportunities for growth in the ethanol extraction space,” said Eugene Botsoe, president of Verdara Technologies. “The Elara incorporates more than 50 years of process equipment design and manufacturing knowledge, as well as our cryogenic engineering and application expertise. We have tested the system extensively, and we are confident that customers will be pleased with the ease of use as well as the superior quality of the extracted oils.”

Improving Operational Efficiency

As an IoT-enabled system, the Elara will also feature the Luna digital touchscreen interface and remote access ecosystem capability for iOS, Windows, and Android client devices. This operating system follows the tradition of Luna Technologies’ engineering approach and will improve operational efficiency while empowering staff to closely monitor every step of the process, remotely.

Luna Technologies expects to deliver the first production units of the Elara in Q1 2022 with the ability to process 100 pounds of biomass per hour. In total, operators will be able to produce up to 100 liters of winterized cannabis oil per day across three, eight-hour shifts.

To learn more about the Elara along with Luna’s entire line of extraction equipment and capabilities including the new Oberon hydrocarbon extractor, visit booth #C5211 at MJBizCon, October 20-22, 2021, at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

About Verdara Technologies:

Verdara Technologies is built on 50+ years of engineering expertise (cryogenics, mechanical, process, electrical) and manufacturing. This versatile background enables us to actualize concepts using creative engineering design methodologies. We manufacture cutting-edge extraction processing equipment that consistently improves product yield and equipment uptime, while maintaining the highest quality and safety standards. Learn more at www.verdaratech.com.

About Luna Technologies:

Luna Technologies engineers state-of-the-art extraction equipment for cannabis processors. The meticulously designed, automated equipment empowers operators to process fresh-frozen or cured plant biomass with stress-tested hardware and built-in failsafes to foster a superior level of workplace safety while also lowering labor costs. Luna’s Earth-conscious engineering approach helps decrease energy consumption while setting the industry standard for safety, quality, consistency, and customization in support of creating clean, consistent cannabis concentrates with medical and social benefits. Learn more at www.lunatechequipment.com.

Contacts

Luna Technologies contact:

Ryan Leverenz



press@lunatechequipment.com