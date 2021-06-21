Luna Innovations Adds More Bench Strength

Appoints Bhaskar Banerjee to SVP & Head of Strategy

ROANOKE, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#leadership–Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ: LUNA) today announced that Bhaskar Banerjee has been hired into a newly created position of Senior Vice President and Head of Strategy, effective immediately. Reporting directly to Luna President and CEO, Scott A. Graeff, Banerjee will be a key member of the executive leadership team. In this role, Banerjee, a technology executive with more than twenty years of experience in the semiconductor industry, will lead long-term planning, business and corporate development, and strategic investments, including acquisitions and divestitures. He will work closely with senior leaders to identify, analyze and resolve business challenges and explore strategic opportunities and partnerships focused on new sources of growth and long-term value creation as Luna continues to pursue its vision to “Enable the Future with Fiber”.

“Bhaskar’s track record of defining and executing strategies based on financial and strategic analyses has resulted in significant growth in his previous roles,” said Scott Graeff, President and CEO of Luna Innovations. “As we continue to build out the leadership at Luna and attract top talent from across the globe, Bhaskar will make an excellent addition to the executive management team.”

Graeff continued, “With his vision, business acumen and industry experience, I’m confident he will help us to anticipate and interpret market shifts, realize long-term growth opportunities and drive shareholder value. His unique skill set and perspective will further expand our thinking not only around organic growth, but also the use of capital allocation to accelerate our strategy in the years ahead.”

“With their proprietary measurement technology ideally positioned to take advantage of today’s market trends, there has never been a more exciting time to join the Luna team,” said Banerjee. “I look forward to collaborating with their experienced leadership team to unlock opportunities that drive growth and deliver strategic solutions to further enhance the safety, security and connectivity of people.”

Banerjee has more than two decades of experience and has held numerous executive and leadership roles, with a focus on corporate business development and strategic management. He joins us from Applied Materials (NASDAQ: AMAT) and held senior-level positions at MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ: MTSI), Cognex (NASDAQ: CGNX) and Analog Devices (NASDAQ: ADI) in prior years. In his various roles, he has overseen all aspects of a company’s corporate development and M&A activities, including identifying opportunities, developing strategic relationships, completing due diligence and forming annual strategy processes. He received his BS and MS degrees in Electrical Engineering from Northeastern University and an MBA from Cornell University.

About Luna

Luna Innovations, Incorporated (www.lunainc.com) is a leader in optical technology, providing unique capabilities in high-performance, fiber optic-based, test products for the telecommunications industry and distributed fiber optic-based sensing for the aerospace and automotive industries. Luna is organized into two business segments, which work closely together to turn ideas into products: Lightwave and Luna Labs. Luna’s business model is designed to accelerate the process of bringing new and innovative technologies to market.

