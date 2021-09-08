Home Business Wire LuminDx Announces Name Change to Piction Health
Business Wire

LuminDx Announces Name Change to Piction Health

di Business Wire

New name reflects how the company’s AI application for dermatology leverages images to resolve patient conditions

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AI–LuminDx, a digital health company building an AI-powered smartphone app to help front-line healthcare clinicians quickly and accurately identify skin conditions, today announced that it has changed its name to Piction Health™. The name change reflects how the company helps physicians and other clinicians identify and act regarding skin conditions through its AI application that recognizes conditions with the simple upload of a picture.

Founded in 2017 by Susan Conover, a graduate of MIT’s System Design and Management Program, the company’s app uses computer vision and machine learning to analyze images and related information to provide physicians with a quick way to compare and determine a patient’s skin condition. Piction Health is building and combining large scale image collections of skin conditions from institutions worldwide with photographs and information from practicing dermatologists to create an extensive, robust platform to support the ability to help as many patients as possible.

“Each year, 2.3 billion people seek help for skin issues worldwide, with two-thirds of these cases evaluated by non-specialists; 50% are misdiagnosed,” said Susan Conover, CEO and Founder, Piction Health. “Our mission is to help transform care delivery using AI to support primary care physicians and other clinicians to quickly and appropriately triage patients. Our aim is to improve outcomes for patients and accelerate those patients needing specialty care, so every patient gets the right care at the right time.”

“Dermatology software innovation has lagged behind radiology, pathology, and other medical imaging fields,” continues Conover. “During the COVID-19 pandemic, we’ve seen virtual care play a major role in effectively helping patients with skin issues remotely. We anticipate this trend will continue going forwarding and Piction Health will be available to help.” For more information, visit www.pictionhealth.com.

About Piction Health

Piction Health™ headquartered in Boston, is developing cutting-edge technologies to help primary care physicians and front-line clinicians make quick and accurate decisions for every patient with a skin condition, every time. For more information, http://www.pictionhealth.com.

Contacts

Susan Conover

Piction Health

susan@pictionhealth.com

Diane Poth

Piction Health

diane@pictionhealth.com

