Luminar to Provide Quarterly Business Update on November 11, 2021

ORLANDO, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Luminar Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: LAZR), the global leader in automotive lidar hardware and software technology, today announced that it will provide its quarterly business update and report its financials for the third quarter ended September 30 following the close of the market on Thursday, November 11, 2021. Founder and CEO Austin Russell and CFO Tom Fennimore will host a video webcast that day at 2:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. ET) to discuss business and financial results as well as the company’s outlook.

The webcast will feature a live Q&A session following the business and financial update.

What: Webcast featuring Quarterly Business Update, Financials and live Q&A



Date: Thursday, November 11, 2021



Time: 2:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. ET)

A live webcast of the event will be available on Luminar’s Investor site at http://luminartech.com/quarterlyreview. A replay of the webcast will be available following the presentation.

For additional information or to be added to our investor distribution list, please visit us at https://investors.luminartech.com/ir-resources/email-alerts.

About Luminar:

Luminar Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: LAZR) is transforming automotive safety and autonomy by delivering lidar and associated software that meets the industry’s stringent performance, safety, and economic requirements. Luminar has rapidly gained over 50 industry partners, including the majority of the global automotive OEMs. In 2020, Luminar signed the industry’s first production deal for autonomous consumer vehicles with Volvo Cars, which now expects to make Luminar’s technology part of the standard safety package on their next generation electric SUV. Additional customer wins include SAIC, Daimler Truck AG, Intel’s Mobileye, Pony.ai and Airbus UpNext. Founded in 2012, Luminar employs approximately 400 with offices in Palo Alto, Orlando, Colorado Springs, Detroit, and Munich. For more information please visit www.luminartech.com.

