Home Business Wire Luminar to Provide Quarterly Business Update on November 11, 2021
Business Wire

Luminar to Provide Quarterly Business Update on November 11, 2021

di Business Wire

ORLANDO, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Luminar Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: LAZR), the global leader in automotive lidar hardware and software technology, today announced that it will provide its quarterly business update and report its financials for the third quarter ended September 30 following the close of the market on Thursday, November 11, 2021. Founder and CEO Austin Russell and CFO Tom Fennimore will host a video webcast that day at 2:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. ET) to discuss business and financial results as well as the company’s outlook.

The webcast will feature a live Q&A session following the business and financial update.

What: Webcast featuring Quarterly Business Update, Financials and live Q&A

Date: Thursday, November 11, 2021

Time: 2:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. ET)

A live webcast of the event will be available on Luminar’s Investor site at http://luminartech.com/quarterlyreview. A replay of the webcast will be available following the presentation.

For additional information or to be added to our investor distribution list, please visit us at https://investors.luminartech.com/ir-resources/email-alerts.

About Luminar:

Luminar Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: LAZR) is transforming automotive safety and autonomy by delivering lidar and associated software that meets the industry’s stringent performance, safety, and economic requirements. Luminar has rapidly gained over 50 industry partners, including the majority of the global automotive OEMs. In 2020, Luminar signed the industry’s first production deal for autonomous consumer vehicles with Volvo Cars, which now expects to make Luminar’s technology part of the standard safety package on their next generation electric SUV. Additional customer wins include SAIC, Daimler Truck AG, Intel’s Mobileye, Pony.ai and Airbus UpNext. Founded in 2012, Luminar employs approximately 400 with offices in Palo Alto, Orlando, Colorado Springs, Detroit, and Munich. For more information please visit www.luminartech.com.

Contacts

Media Relations:

Press@luminartech.com

Investor Relations:

Trey Campbell

Investors@luminartech.com

Articoli correlati

SailPoint Announces Date of Q3 2021 Earnings Conference Call

Business Wire Business Wire -
AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SAIL), the leader in enterprise identity security, will report its third quarter...
Continua a leggere

ViacomCBS Inc. to Report Third Quarter Financial Results on November 4, 2021

Business Wire Business Wire -
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ: VIAC, VIACA) announced today that on Thursday, November 4, 2021, it will issue financial...
Continua a leggere

Tech Data, a Legacy Company of TD SYNNEX Awarded the 2021 Americas Distributor of the Year from Nutanix

Business Wire Business Wire -
Nutanix recognizes TD SYNNEX for Broad Channel, Target Partner and Top-Line Growth FREMONT, Calif. & CLEARWATER, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TD SYNNEX, a...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

SailPoint Announces Date of Q3 2021 Earnings Conference Call

Business Wire