Home Business Wire Luminar to Provide Quarterly Business Update on May 5, 2022
Business Wire

Luminar to Provide Quarterly Business Update on May 5, 2022

di Business Wire

ORLANDO, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Luminar Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: LAZR), a leading global automotive technology company, today announced that it will provide its quarterly business update and report its financials for the first quarter of 2022 following the close of the market on Thursday, May 5, 2022.

Founder and CEO Austin Russell and CFO Tom Fennimore will host a video webcast that day at 2:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. ET) to discuss business and financial results followed by a live Q&A session.

New this quarter, to enhance shareholder engagement, all verified shareholders can submit and upvote questions to management. A selection of submitted questions will be answered during the earnings call. Starting on Thursday, April 28 at 1:30 pm PT / 4:30 pm ET, shareholders can submit questions by visiting: https://app.saytechnologies.com/luminar-2022-q1/. This Q&A platform will remain open until 24 hours before the start of the earnings call.

  • What: Webcast featuring first-quarter 2022 financials, business update and live Q&A
  • Date: Thursday, May 5, 2022
  • Time: 2:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. ET)
  • Location: The webcast will be available live on Luminar’s Investor site at http://luminartech.com/quarterlyreview. A replay of the webcast will be available following the presentation.

For additional information or to be added to our investor distribution list, please visit us at https://investors.luminartech.com/ir-resources/email-alerts.

About Luminar Technologies:

Luminar is a global automotive technology company ushering in a new era of vehicle safety and autonomy. For the past decade, Luminar has built an advanced hardware and software platform to enable its more than 50 industry partners, including the majority of global automotive OEMs. From Volvo Cars and Mercedes-Benz for consumer vehicles and Daimler Trucks for commercial trucks, to tech partners NVIDIA and Intel’s Mobileye, Luminar is poised to be the first automotive technology company to enable next-generation safety and autonomous capabilities for production vehicles. For more information please visit www.luminartech.com.

Contacts

Media Relations:

Press@luminartech.com

Investor Relations:

Trey Campbell

Investors@luminartech.com

Articoli correlati

Absolute Software to Report Third Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results on May 10, 2022

Business Wire Business Wire -
VANCOUVER, British Columbia & SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Absolute Software™ (NASDAQ: ABST) (TSX: ABST), a leader in self-healing endpoint and...
Continua a leggere

Rockley Photonics Announces Date of First Quarter 2022 Financial Results Release

Business Wire Business Wire -
OXFORD, England & PASADENA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$RKLY #earnings--Rockley Photonics (NYSE: RKLY), a global leader in photonics-based health monitoring and communications...
Continua a leggere

SmartRent to Report First Quarter 2022 Financial Results on May 11

Business Wire Business Wire -
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE: SMRT), a leading provider of smart home and smart building automation for property owners,...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Absolute Software to Report Third Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results on May 10, 2022

Business Wire