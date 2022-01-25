Home Business Wire Luminar to Provide Quarterly Business Update on Feb. 28, 2022
Business Wire

Luminar to Provide Quarterly Business Update on Feb. 28, 2022

di Business Wire

ORLANDO, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$lazr–Luminar Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: LAZR), a leading global automotive technology company, today announced that it will provide its quarterly business update and report its financials for the fourth quarter and full year of 2021 following the close of the market on Monday, Feb. 28, 2022.

Founder and CEO Austin Russell and CFO Tom Fennimore will host a video webcast that day at 2:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. ET) to discuss business and financial results as well as the company’s outlook. The webcast will feature a live Q&A session following the business and financial update.

  • What: Webcast featuring fourth-quarter and full-year 2021 financials, business update and live Q&A
  • Date: Monday, Feb. 28, 2022
  • Time: 2:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. ET)
  • Location: The webcast will be available live on Luminar’s Investor site at http://luminartech.com/quarterlyreview. A replay of the webcast will be available following the presentation.

For additional information or to be added to our investor distribution list, please visit us at https://investors.luminartech.com/ir-resources/email-alerts.

About Luminar Technologies:

Luminar is a global automotive technology company ushering in a new era of vehicle safety and autonomy. For the past decade, Luminar has built an advanced hardware and software platform to enable its more than 50 industry partners, including the majority of global automotive OEMs. From Volvo Cars and Mercedes-Benz for consumer vehicles and Daimler Trucks for commercial trucks, to tech partners NVIDIA and Intel’s Mobileye, Luminar is poised to be the first automotive technology company to enable next-generation safety and autonomous capabilities for production vehicles. For more information please visit www.luminartech.com.

Contacts

Media Relations:

Press@luminartech.com

Investor Relations:

Trey Campbell

Investors@luminartech.com

Articoli correlati

SBLI Donates $25K to Red Cross Tornado Relief Efforts

Business Wire Business Wire -
WOBURN, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SBLI (The Savings Bank Mutual Life Insurance Company of Massachusetts) announces that its charitable foundation has made...
Continua a leggere

Beyond Imagination and GelSight Announce Pilot to Pair State-of-the-art Tactile Sensing With Cutting-edge Telepresence Robotics

Business Wire Business Wire -
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#ai--Beyond Imagination, an AI and robotics platform company developing humanoid robots, and GelSight, a pioneer in...
Continua a leggere

SBLI Donates $25K to Red Cross Tornado Relief Efforts

Business Wire Business Wire -
WOBURN, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SBLI (The Savings Bank Mutual Life Insurance Company of Massachusetts) announces that its charitable foundation has made...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Beyond Imagination and GelSight Announce Pilot to Pair State-of-the-art Tactile Sensing With Cutting-edge Telepresence...

Business Wire