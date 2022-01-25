Luminar to Provide Quarterly Business Update on Feb. 28, 2022

ORLANDO, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$lazr–Luminar Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: LAZR), a leading global automotive technology company, today announced that it will provide its quarterly business update and report its financials for the fourth quarter and full year of 2021 following the close of the market on Monday, Feb. 28, 2022.

Founder and CEO Austin Russell and CFO Tom Fennimore will host a video webcast that day at 2:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. ET) to discuss business and financial results as well as the company’s outlook. The webcast will feature a live Q&A session following the business and financial update.

What: Webcast featuring fourth-quarter and full-year 2021 financials, business update and live Q&A

Monday, Feb. 28, 2022 Time: 2:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. ET)

2:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. ET) Location: The webcast will be available live on Luminar’s Investor site at http://luminartech.com/quarterlyreview. A replay of the webcast will be available following the presentation.

For additional information or to be added to our investor distribution list, please visit us at https://investors.luminartech.com/ir-resources/email-alerts.

About Luminar Technologies:

Luminar is a global automotive technology company ushering in a new era of vehicle safety and autonomy. For the past decade, Luminar has built an advanced hardware and software platform to enable its more than 50 industry partners, including the majority of global automotive OEMs. From Volvo Cars and Mercedes-Benz for consumer vehicles and Daimler Trucks for commercial trucks, to tech partners NVIDIA and Intel’s Mobileye, Luminar is poised to be the first automotive technology company to enable next-generation safety and autonomous capabilities for production vehicles. For more information please visit www.luminartech.com.

