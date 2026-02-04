Lumen Technologies Appoints Jeff Sharritts as Chief Revenue Officer

Veteran leader to deepen customer relationships, sharpen execution, and scale company’s commercial engine in Lumen’s next phase of transformation

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Lumen Technologies (NYSE: LUMN) today announced that Jeff Sharritts has been appointed Executive Vice President and Chief Revenue Officer, effective Feb. 4, 2026. He will report to Lumen CEO Kate Johnson and will lead Lumen’s commercial strategy, including the Acceleration and Growth Team, with a focus on deepening customer relationships and driving profitable growth for the company.

“The next phase of our transformation will require commercial focus, execution and scale. We’re building on strong momentum, from expanding our physical network to launching new digital solutions and strengthening our partner ecosystem,” said Kate Johnson, CEO of Lumen. “Jeff brings deep networking industry expertise and a proven track record as a commercial operator. His leadership will help us accelerate our progress as the trusted network for AI.”

Sharritts joins Lumen from Cisco, where he most recently served as EVP and Chief Customer and Partner Officer. In this role, he led Cisco’s global customer-facing organization across sales, partnerships, and customer experience. Under Jeff’s leadership, the company transformed its go-to-market strategy, selling more software and subscriptions, while generating more than $50 billion in annual revenue. Prior to his global role, he served as Senior Vice President of the Americas, Cisco’s largest region, responsible for $29 billion in annual revenue for the company. Over his more than 24 years at Cisco, he held leadership roles across Commercial, Public Sector, Service Provider, and Channels organizations, leading top-performing teams and building high-impact customer ecosystems. Earlier in his career, Sharritts held sales management leadership positions at both Marconi Communications and Panduit.

“Lumen sits at the center of one of the biggest infrastructure shifts in decades, as enterprises modernize for the AI era,” said Sharritts. “It’s incredibly exciting to join Kate and the team to help customers innovate faster — connecting quickly, securely, and effortlessly — while delivering outcomes that drive growth and long-term value for our stakeholders.”

Sharritts holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration from The Ohio State University. He presently serves as an independent director for Mueller Water Products, Inc.

Sharritts succeeds Ashley Haynes-Gaspar.

Added Johnson: "The next phase of our commercial journey will focus on scaling the critical programs Ashley helped us build. With this foundation in place, we’re well positioned to accelerate our momentum. I’m grateful for her impact and wish her every success in her future endeavors."

