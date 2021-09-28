Luma Financial Technologies Enhances Market-Leading Platform with API Pricing Feature

Luma’s latest development allows for a more rapid and thorough price discovery of customized structured products

CINCINNATI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Luma–Luma Financial Technologies (“Luma”), the world’s top independent and most objective, multi-issuer structured products and annuities platform, is pleased to announce the latest enhancement to the Luma platform, API technology for automated pricing of customized products.

Luma’s adaptive API pricing feature allows for a more consistent, transparent and efficient price discovery process for financial professionals around the globe that use Luma’s Creation Hub module to customize products that meet the risk profile of individual clients. What was once a time-consuming, disjointed process has become a swift and efficient experience.

“Automated pricing is the latest feature we are providing financial professionals to simplify the structured product investment process,” said Donald Pogan, Chief Product Officer at Luma Financial Technologies. “A cornerstone of structured products, which is especially highlighted in today’s volatile market environment, is that they’re highly customizable to fit specific investment views. With the ability to instantaneously price out tailored products from a wide range of issuers, our platform is continuing to free up an advisor’s time to focus on more value-add elements and remove manual workflows and hurdles from their day to day.”

Luma’s Creation Hub was brought to market so advisors can use technology to create their own competitive advantage and increase their value-add to clients. With API technology for automated pricing now included within the Creation Hub, Luma is bringing its users new efficiencies to a disorganized, multi-system process, transparency in an opaque workflow, and the most rapid and thorough price discovery possible.

“Multi-issuer API pricing capabilities for the customization of structured products has long been offered to financial professionals in Europe and Asia,” said Tim Bonacci, Chief Executive Officer of Luma Financial Technologies. “As a global firm, we viewed it as a vital step to offer these capabilities to our clients in all geographies. We’re proud to be bringing the best structured product investing and platform practices to our U.S. and Latin America clients, further improving innovation and efficiency across our unmatched platform.”

The addition of the automated pricing feature follows the recent release of Luma Compare, a new tool that allows advisors to instantly compare various annuities and now structured products.

For more information, you can sign up for a demo of the Luma platform by clicking here.

About Luma Financial Technologies

Luma Financial Technologies is the creator of Luma, a fully customizable, independent, buy-side technology platform that helps financial teams more efficiently learn, create, order, and manage market-linked investments such as structured products, structured annuities and more.

Launched in 2011, Luma is one of the largest and longest-tenured structured product platforms in the U.S. market and is used by broker/dealer firms, RIA offices and private banks to automate and optimize the full process cycle for offering and transacting in market-linked investments. This includes education and certification; creation and pricing of custom structures; order entry; and post-trade actions. Luma is multi-issuer, multi-wholesaler and multi-product, thus providing teams with an extensive breadth of market-linked investments to best meet clients’ specific portfolio needs.

Headquartered in Cincinnati, OH, Luma also has offices in New York, NY, and Zurich, Switzerland, and Chile. For more information, please visit Luma’s website.

Contacts

Joe Collins



River Communications



914-686-5599



jcollins@riverinc.com