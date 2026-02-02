Luma AI Offers $1 Million for Cannes Lions Gold Winner

Global competition challenges creatives to turn their best unmade ideas into award-winning commercials.

PALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Luma AI today announced The Luma Dream Brief, a global creative competition inviting advertising creatives to bring their best unmade ideas to life, with a grand prize of $1 million to be awarded to creative work using Luma AI that wins a 2026 Cannes Lions Gold Lion.

Developed in collaboration with experiential and creative agency DE-YAN, The Luma Dream Brief challenges creatives to use Luma AI’s platform to create fully realized commercials for Luma itself. At its core, The Luma Dream Brief is built around a familiar industry truth: some of the most ambitious ideas never get made - not because they lack originality, but because they are perceived as too risky, too expensive, or too difficult to visualize. By pairing creative ambition with Luma AI’s powerful AI tools, the competition gives creatives greater control, predictability, and craft in AI-generated commercials, advertisements, and content.

“A lot of great advertising never gets made,” said Caroline Ingeborn, COO of Luma AI. “The Dream Brief is about removing those constraints and letting creatives prove what’s possible when ideas set the ceiling.”

“Almost everyone in advertising has an idea they loved that never saw the light of day,” said Jason Kreher, Chief Creative Officer at DE-YAN and former creative leader at Wieden+Kennedy, Maximum Effort, and Accenture Song. “That shared frustration became the insight behind this project. Rather than fearing how generative AI might change our industry, this is a chance to understand it, by using it to make something that previously had no path to being real.”

The Luma Dream Brief will roll out in multiple phases, beginning with a launch week featuring original films created with Luma AI. Creatives will then be invited to submit their own commercials through The Luma Dream Brief website by March 22.

In line with Cannes Lions’ rules, Luma AI will provide a brief to ensure the work is legitimate and created for a real client. Removing one of the most common barriers between bold creative ideas and real awards consideration, selected finalists will receive paid media support to ensure that the work has launched publicly and has run within the required eligibility period. Submissions will be reviewed by a jury of leading voices in advertising and culture.

The Luma Dream Brief is open to creatives worldwide, with submissions required to be created using Luma AI. Full rules, eligibility criteria, and submission details will be available at www.LumaDreamBrief.com

About Luma AI

Luma AI is building multimodal general intelligence that can generate, understand, and operate in the physical world. Its flagship platform, Dream Machine, enables creatives everywhere to generate professional-grade video and images. In 2025, Luma released Ray3, the world’s first reasoning video model capable of creating physically accurate videos, animations, and visuals. Luma’s models are used by leading entertainment studios, advertising agencies, and technology partners worldwide, including Adobe and AWS, and are available via subscription or API. The company is backed by HUMAIN, Andreessen Horowitz, Amazon, AMD Ventures, NVIDIA, Amplify Partners, Matrix Partners, and angels from across technology and entertainment.

