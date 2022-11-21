<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Home Business Wire LuLuFin Wins Best Network Accelerator at Ripple’s Annual Blockchain Innovation Awards
Business Wire

LuLuFin Wins Best Network Accelerator at Ripple’s Annual Blockchain Innovation Awards

di Business Wire

The financial services company has been a major adopter of Ripple’s XRP for cross-border payments in the Asia Pacific region

LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–LuLu Financial Holdings – an Abu Dhabi based holding company with several investments in financial services in the APAC region, has been adjudged winner in the Network Accelerator category of the annual Blockchain Innovation Awards.

The Blockchain Innovation Awards recognizes gamechangers in the financial services, crypto and digital payments sector, and is conducted as part of Ripple’s annual Swell Conference.

This year, the event was held in London, with attendance of several industry stalwarts.

Accepting the award on behalf of his organization, Mr. Adeeb Ahamed, Managing Director of LuLu Financial Holdings, said, “It is a proud moment for all of us at LuLu Financial Holdings to be recognized with the coveted Network Accelerator award. The award reflects our efforts to adopt digital technologies towards advancing the cross-border payments ecosystem. As early adopters of Ripple’s XRP for B2B applications, the On-Demand Liquidity (ODL) facility has helped us optimize fund management in our APAC corridor within permissible regulatory frameworks. We remain committed to our digital transformation efforts to make cross-border payments convenient & seamless for our consumers and strategic technology partners.”

Mr. Ahamed, who was invited to speak in a panel discussion held as part of the two-day event, said that the role of every stakeholder in this ecosystem is to build trust. He added that the world is seeing real use cases of blockchain led technologies, with further potential lying untapped in the area of AML/CFT.

He also spoke about how the introduction of regulated digital currencies by some of the major global economies will eventually contribute to their widespread acceptance in other jurisdictions.

LuLu Financial Holding’s investments in the APAC region span Philippines, Malaysia, Hong Kong and Singapore, with a network of over 25 LuLu Money branches and a proprietary digital payments app. The company’s primary services include cross-border payments, currency exchange and wholesale banknotes.

To know more, visit www.luluexchange.com

*Source : AETOSWire

Contacts

Ajit Johnson
ajit.johnson@lulufin.com

Articoli correlati

Forsta Names Henry Pooley as Managing Director, Asia-Pacific (APAC) Region

Business Wire Business Wire -
Company places expanded emphasis on bringing its award-winning Human Experience (HX) platform to the Asia-Pacific region LONDON & SYDNEY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Forsta,...
Continua a leggere

Best Smart TV Black Friday Deals 2022: Early LG, Samsung, TCL, Vizio, onn, Sony & More Sales Identified by The Consumer Post

Business Wire Business Wire -
Comparison of the top early smart TV deals for Black Friday, featuring the latest offers on LED, OLED &...
Continua a leggere

Murata Set to Accelerate Widespread Adoption of Cooperative Safety With Advanced V2X Solution Featuring Autotalks’ Chipset

Business Wire Business Wire -
KYOTO, Japan--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (TOKYO: 6981) (ISIN: JP3914400001), leading electronics manufacturer, has been cooperating with Autotalks, a...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Forsta Names Henry Pooley as Managing Director, Asia-Pacific (APAC) Region

Business Wire