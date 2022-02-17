Luka Modrić to Release Debut NFT and Metaverse Wearable Collection with Ethernity

Revealing the next generation of interactive NFTs and metaverse wearables with Luka Modrić’s debut NFT collection on Ethernity.

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Ethernity, the original authenticated NFT platform, is presenting the Luka Modrić NFT and metaverse wearable collection, honoring the best Croatian footballer of all time and the greatest midfielder to ever play the game. The collection memorializes Modrić’s career highlights, including him being one of only three players of his generation to win the Ballon d’Or, reaching the 2018 World Cup Final and named the Player of the Tournament, and accruing more than 20 major titles from the English Premier League to La Liga.





The collection showcases Modrić via a wide-ranging and forward-thinking set of digital art and wearables, portraying his versatility as both a center midfielder and a dangerous striking midfielder. Like Luka, Ethernity is pushing the NFT ecosystem continuously forward and is proud to partner with a player of this caliber to advance the ball.

On February 17th at 12 p.m. EST, Ethernity is auctioning an exclusive 1 of 1 NFT of Modrić, reimagined by top NFT artists Visual Lab, who has symbolically portrayed Modrić’s past trials and tribulations as a modern gladiator thrown into the deep. Additionally, fans will have the opportunity to purchase digital artworks and metaverse wearables which will be usable across multiple metaverses–including Sandbox, an Ethernity partner, and Ethernity’s own upcoming metaverse.

Past NFT releases from Ethernity cover a wide range of talented and iconic figures, including collections with soccer stars Messi and Pelé, legendary boxer Muhammad Ali, skateboarding pioneer Tony Hawk, basketball icon and champion Shaquille O’Neal, Pulitzer Prize-winning photos via Associated Press, and rapper Nas.

For more information on Ethernity or the Luka Modrić collection, visit ethernity.io.

ABOUT ETHERNITY

Ethernity is one of the early groundbreaking authenticated NFT projects that auctions verified artwork and collectibles featuring the top artists and stars from sports, music, film, gaming, tech, history, and entertainment. Working with celebrities and artists, Ethernity creates digital artworks that are solidified on the blockchain as non-fungible tokens (NFT).

ABOUT VISUAL LAB

Visual Lab will take you on a trip through scenic environments, abstract visuals and conceptual worlds. Seamlessly blending into each other. The animation studio based in the Netherlands loves to stray off the beaten path, approaching each project with a blank page, exploring new possibilities and experimenting in design.

As the studio started out as a hybrid game-design/motion-graphic studio, designs like their trading cards often replicate modern gaming symbolism and techniques. These methods result in a much needed ‘oomf’ as they like to call it.

“Forget focus, get distracted.”

Contacts

Shannon Jameson



ethernity@wachsman.com