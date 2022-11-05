Luggage Black Friday Deals 2022: Early Away Travel, Samsonite, Rimowa, Calpak & More Suitcase Savings Monitored by Saver Trends

Early Black Friday luggage deals have arrived, check out the latest early Black Friday deals on carry-ons, suitcases & luggage sets from American Tourister, Protege, BEIS & more below
BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Black Friday researchers at Saver Trends are sharing the top early luggage deals for Black Friday, together with discounts on suitcases, carry-ons and luggage sets from Rimowa, Away, BEIS, Samsonite, Protege, Calpak and more top brands. Links to the top deals are listed below.
Best Luggage Deals:
- Save on a wide range of Away luggage sets, suitcases & bags (AwayTravel.com)
- Save up to 60% on luggage from top brands like American Tourister, Protege & more (Walmart.com)
- Save up to 25% on Samsonite luggage, bags & suitcases (Samsonite.com)
- Save on Rimowa suitcases & carry-on luggage (Rimowa.com)
- Save up to $35 on Monos check-in & carry-on luggage (Monos.com)
- Save on Beis Travel bags, suitcases & luggage (BeisTravel.com)
- Save up to 40% on CALPAK suitcases, carry-on & luggage sets (CALPAKTravel.com)
Saver Trends recommend checking out Walmart.com to shop for more deals across a wide range of categories this Black Friday. Saver Trends earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.
About Saver Trends: Saver Trends research and share online sales news. As an affiliate Saver Trends earns from qualifying purchases.
Contacts
Andy Mathews (andy@nicelynetwork.com)