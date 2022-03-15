Lucidum Announces New Additions to Leadership Team

Asset discovery platform continues strategic growth with executive hires from Opus Interactive, Signal Sciences, Tanium, and Digital.ai

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#newhire—Lucidum, Inc., the asset discovery platform, today announced the addition of four new members to its leadership team: Jeremy Sherwood as Chief Product Officer, Chaz MacLaughlin as Vice President of Sales, Josh Holloway as Director of Engineering & Operations, and Jennifer Staretorp as Head of Marketing.

Lucidum develops software that eliminates blind spots across cloud, security, and IT operations by providing context-based insights to cybersecurity professionals. By correlating data and users from a business’ security tech stack, the platform identifies unknown assets so organizations can comprehensively address an attack surface. Through Lucidum, customers can query the database to find the answers to the questions that matter most to their stakeholders, team, and business.

Jeremy Sherwood, Lucidum’s Chief Product Officer, previously served as Vice President of Product for Opus Interactive and ScienceLogic. Recognized as an industry expert, Sherwood brings more than 15 years of experience in product management focused on SaaS-based products for cloud and security. He will support Lucidum’s team as they perfect the platform, leveraging patented Machine Learning and actionable intelligence to eradicate organizations’ unknowns.

Prior to joining Lucidum as Vice President of Sales, Chaz MacLaughlin was Vice President of Corporate Sales for Signal Sciences. Over the last 15 years, he has served in several sales leadership positions and was instrumental in growing sales with IPOs for Imperva and MobileIron. With Lucidum’s unique ability to address a longstanding challenge in the enterprise, MacLaughlin will be an asset in positioning the platform as the dominant player in cyber asset attack surface management (CAASM).

Josh Holloway joins Lucidum as Director of Engineering & Operations following his most recent role as Staff Software Engineer, Site Reliability Engineering, for Tanium. Holloway has over 10 years of experience building and operating high scale, reliable SaaS platforms, ranging from startups to large public enterprises. He will support Lucidum’s mission to offer a best-in-class cloud engineering solution that not only enhances organizations’ security through a reliable and scalable service offering, but also contributes back to the open-source community.

Jennifer Staretorp brings to Lucidum over 10 years of experience in marketing for early startups and larger enterprises in the B2B software space. A growth-focused leader, she is recognized for building high-performing marketing teams, streamlining processes, and leveraging cutting-edge marketing techniques to drive results. As Head of Marketing, Staretorp will develop and implement Lucidum’s marketing strategy to optimize customer and business outcomes and support the growth of the company’s brand and product.

“Together, the Lucidum team has decades of industry expertise, having experienced the problems we are working to solve in real world situations, not simply in the abstract,” said Joel Fulton, Lucidum’s co-founder and CEO. “We have a shared passion for what we do, equipping organizations with the tools they need to achieve visibility and truly protect their assets. We are thrilled to have Jeremy, Chaz, Josh, and Jenn on board.”

The company is kicking off 2022 after a strong year of impressive growth. In November 2021, the company secured $15 million in a Series A round of funding. The investment round was led by Point72 Ventures and included investments from GGV Capital, Silicon Valley CISO Investments, and leading angel investors. Earlier this month, Lucidum launched its completely redesigned website alongside its new branding that reflects the start-up’s innovative technology and rapid expansion.

“With the collective industry knowledge, experience, and enthusiasm of our new leaders, we’re better positioned than ever to bring the most comprehensive solution to our growing customer base,” said Charles Feng, Lucidum’s co-founder and CTO. “2022 is off to an exciting start, and we look forward to what Lucidum will accomplish this year and beyond.”

To learn more about Lucidum, visit lucidum.io.

About Lucidum



Lucidum is the asset discovery company that eliminates blind spots across cloud, security, and IT operations through a patent-pending machine learning and proprietary data ingestion platform. Fortune 500 companies leverage Lucidum’s limitless visibility to discover, triangulate, and identify all cyber assets, even those previously unknown, and take action by prioritizing and mitigating risks. For more information about how Lucidum can help secure, manage, and transform your enterprise, visit lucidum.io.

