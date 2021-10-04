Home Business Wire Lucidea to Sponsor Maine Archives and Museums (MAM) Virtual Conference 2021
VANCOUVER, British Columbia–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AI–Lucidea, leader in innovative archival and museum collections management software, will sponsor the Maine Archives and Museums virtual conference on October 7th and 8th.

With their flagship archival CMS and museum CMS software, ArchivEra and Argus, Lucidea is the trusted technology partner in the archives and museum communities, delivering capabilities that support visitor engagement and expanded curation to delight and educate your audience, as well as innovative options for presenting and showcasing collections online and creating a cultural community.

Lucidea is a long-time active supporter of archives and museums, and it is their hope that their collections management software is helping mitigate the effects of the current pandemic on archives, museums, collections, and the profession. Per Mark Maslowski, Marketing Manager, “We are delighted to sponsor the MAM conference this year, continuing to show our support for heritage institutions as they look to the future.”

For further information about ArchivEra and Argus, visit https://lucidea.com/, phone 604 278 6717, or email sales@lucidea.com.

Contacts

Mark Maslowski

Marketing Manager

604-278-6717

mmaslowski@lucidea.com

