Lucidea to Attend AAM Annual Meeting; Unveiling Showcase Feature and an Engagement App

VANCOUVER, British Columbia–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AI–Lucidea is the parent company to a full portfolio of market leading archival and museum collections management, library automation, and knowledge management software. They base their R&D strategy on real-world input from clients, including feedback gained during conferences like the AAM Annual Meeting.

While Lucidea has maintained generous sponsorships and a significant presence at virtual conferences for the past two years, they look forward to in-person attendance at the upcoming American Alliance of Museums conference in Boston, MA on May 19th through 22nd.

Lucidea specialists invite you to attend “Go Public with Your Collections; Argus CMS Makes It Happen” on Friday, May 20th, from 12:30-1:00 in Theater 2. Attendees will learn about what makes Argus a practical and intuitive platform for engaging and educating online visitors. The presentation will focus on discoverability, collection access, and visitor engagement—and will offer best practices, key concepts, and powerful features, all within the context of live, real world examples of public portals.

They’ll also spotlight Argus’ new Showcase feature, which will be presented for the first time during AAM 2022. This exciting enhancement enables you to offer curated content in a visual display with which users can interact—delivering an immersive experience that inspires them to know more—about your collections, and about the subject.

In addition, attendees will be the first to see a prototype and demo of Lucidea’s Engagement App, a curated guiding tool that assists museum-goers during their visits to museums. It provides detailed information, e.g., for exhibits and objects, and directions for navigating the museum—ensuring the visit is an engaging and informative experience. It has been developed for both iOS and Android, and is the first mobile App directly connected to a museum’s CMS (Argus) and administered/populated from within the CMS.

During the conference, the Lucidea team will be available at Booth 1154; they invite you drop by to ask questions, talk about your challenges, and see what Argus can do for you and your museum.

About Lucidea:

Lucidea is the market leading developer of a full portfolio of museums and archives collections management solutions, and knowledge management/library automation software. Their products include Argus and ArchivEra for museums and archives, and Presto, DB/TextWorks, GeniePlus, and SydneyEnterprise for libraries and knowledge centers. Visit www.lucidea.com for more information, or call 604-278-6717.

