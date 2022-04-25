LTK Appoints New Chief Technology Officer to Accelerate Growth of Three-Sided Marketplace

Ty Amell, former Cisco AppDynamics and PayPal executive, joins LTK to lead scaling the LTK platforms globally and the development of new innovative solutions that will drive the next era of commerce

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#LTK—LTK, a pioneer of the creator economy and the largest creator-driven marketplace, today announced the expansion of its executive leadership team with the addition of Ty Amell as Chief Technology Officer. As part of the round of funding that valued the Dallas-based company at $2 billion, LTK committed to aggressive expansion to accelerate the growth of its three-sided technology platform. Amell joins the organization to grow and lead the engineering team to scale the world-class platform globally. Working closely with Amber Venz Box, co-founder and President of LTK, and Baxter Box, co-founder and CEO of LTK, Amell will head the development of new products and features that will power creators, brands and shoppers around the world in the next era of commerce.





“Ty shares our acceleration mindset with a proven ability of uniting teams to scale powerful technology solutions,” said Baxter Box, Co-founder and CEO of LTK. “We’re thrilled to have Ty join the team at a pivotal time of tremendous growth as we continue to innovate our platform for creators, brands and shoppers.”

Amell brings years of experience building and scaling consumer and enterprise-level solutions that have transformed industries. He brings a strong balance of deep technical skills as well as inspiring effective leadership from his past positions. Most recently at Cisco AppDynamics, Amell led the engineering teams in developing and scaling performance solutions for enterprise applications in the financial, healthcare, telecom, manufacturing, and government sectors. Prior to Cisco AppDynamics, Amell held various leadership roles at PayPal including Consumer Engineering, Next Generation Commerce, and Venmo. Amell founded StackMob, a robust and flexible mobile platform that was designed to help developers build, deploy and grow mobile applications, which was acquired by PayPal in 2013.

“It’s an exciting time to be in the commerce industry, and specifically to join one of the pioneers of the creator economy. LTK’s robust tech platform has empowered creators, brands and shoppers for more than a decade now,” said Ty Amell. “I’m looking forward to further building out solutions that will power the next era of commerce globally and continue LTK’s vision to create a better way to shop.”

Amell joins the company at a time of exponential growth, following a year where consumers purchased more than $3B worth of products through LTK. The creator driven platform has nearly 200,000 commerce-focused creators in more than 100 countries that has not only sparked the creator economy, but has delivered a marketplace for shoppers to discover products and style they can trust. With a proprietary data set comprised of rich historical retail performance data and audience insights, LTK is a leader in helping brands of all sizes tap into the power of the creator guided commerce to drive sales and engagement. The $300M investment from SoftBank will supercharge and further expedite growth initiatives for the company.

LTK is the largest global digital marketing platform powered by creators. It was founded in 2011 by Amber Venz Box and Baxter Box to empower the world’s premium lifestyle creators to be as economically successful as possible. For the past decade, LTK has grown to become the most trusted and effective business-enablement platform where creators launch, run and grow their universal Shop. Today, more than 6,000 brands partner with LTK to gain access to its global influencer network for original content that converts against performance-driven, cross-channel KPIs. A three-time honoree on Fast Company’s list of Most Innovative Companies, LTK drives more than $3 billion in annual retail sales from nearly 200,000 talented creators in 100+ countries. The company is headquartered in Dallas, TX and currently operates on five continents. To download the app, search for LTK in the app stores.

