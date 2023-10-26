LTIMindtree Recognized as a Great Place to Work™ in Denmark for the Second Consecutive Year

COPENHAGEN, Denmark & MUMBAI, India–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$LTIM #GreatPlacetoWork—LTIMindtree [NSE: LTIM, BSE: 540005], a global technology consulting and digital solutions company, has been recognized as a Great Place to Work-Certified™ Company in Denmark for the second year in a row. This certification is based on positive feedback from employees gathered with Great Place to Work’s rigorous, data-driven methodology. This recognition confirms that 86% of the employees have a consistently positive experience at LTIMindtree in Denmark, a 6% increase from the previous year.





Areas of strengths for LTIMindtree in Denmark were its high scores on inclusion, fairness, safety, the sense of internal proudness of the work they do and the ways LTIMindtree contribute to the success of its clients and the society as a whole.

Erik Julius Larsen, Executive Vice President & Chief Business Officer – Nordics, LTIMindtree, says, “We are truly honoured to be recognized as a Great Place to Work in Denmark. This acknowledgment reinforces that we’re heading in the right direction of fostering a culture of inclusion, equality, and meritocracy. I am proud of our people and want to thank them for their contribution, hard work and commitment to our clients’ success.”

“Congratulations are in order for LTIMindtree, who have once again attained the prestigious Great Place to Work certification for the second consecutive year,” says Liselotte Jensen, Managing Director, Great Place To Work Denmark. “Much like in 2022, LTIMindtree continues to radiate a profound sense of pride. Employees consistently affirm the ethical and honest nature of their business practices, acknowledging them as shining exemplars of the company’s core values. This achievement, without a doubt, lays a solid and auspicious foundation for the company’s future endeavours.”

Great Place to Work is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience and the leadership behaviours proven to deliver market-leading revenue and increased innovation. This recognition is unique and of great significance specifically for LTIMindtree in Denmark as it is part of India’s largest engineering company, Larsen & Toubro, which was founded by two Danish engineers; Henning Holk Larsen with Soren Kristian Toubro in 1938 in Mumbai, India.

About LTIMindtree:

LTIMindtree is a global technology consulting and digital solutions company that enables enterprises across industries to reimagine business models, accelerate innovation, and maximize growth by harnessing digital technologies. As a digital transformation partner to more than 700 clients, LTIMindtree brings extensive domain and technology expertise to help drive superior competitive differentiation, customer experiences, and business outcomes in a converging world. Powered by 83,000+ talented and entrepreneurial professionals across more than 30 countries, LTIMindtree — a Larsen & Toubro Group company — combines the industry-acclaimed strengths of erstwhile Larsen and Toubro Infotech and Mindtree in solving the most complex business challenges and delivering transformation at scale. For more information, please visit https://www.ltimindtree.com/.

Contacts

Media Contacts:

shambhavi.revandkar@ltimindtree.com