LSI Returns to Europe with 2023 Partnering Event in Barcelona, Spain

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#LSIEurope23–Life Science Intelligence (LSI) today announced it will host its LSI Europe 2023 partnering event at the Hotel Arts Barcelona | The Ritz-Carlton from September 18th through 22nd. Building on the growth of LSI USA in Dana Point, California, and the launch of LSI Europe in 2022, this second annual Emerging Medtech Summit in Europe will bring together global innovators, investors, and strategics working to advance healthcare.

“This is not another trade show. We’re creating medtech’s first series of partnering events, designed from the ground-up to help leaders build relationships and accelerate their company’s growth,” said Scott Pantel, CEO of LSI. “Since LSI Europe 2022, we’ve worked closely with our community to ensure that their vision will be reflected in every aspect of this event. We’ve found the perfect property to support the event’s tremendous growth while maintaining world-class accommodations, amplifying our highly technical media program, and facilitating a new type of partnering atmosphere. The interest and encouragement for us to continue hosting partnering events in Europe has been beyond our expectations. We’re thrilled to bring LSI Europe to Barcelona for our community.”

LSI Europe 2023 will be held at the Hotel Arts Barcelona | The Ritz-Carlton, an iconic property that has been the site of dynamic, entertaining, and professional events overlooking Barcelona’s beach and city center. Supremely positioned and towering 44 floors above the sea, the 5-star urban resort is a striking tower of blue glass and steel with beautifully designed accommodations, a two Michelin-star restaurant and outstanding facilities including a rooftop spa and two outdoor pools.

In its inaugural year, LSI Europe 2022 brought hundreds of global medtech leaders together from vetted presenting companies, investors and major strategics, and featured internationally acclaimed keynote speakers like Bernd Montag, CEO of Siemens Healthineers. The three-day summit took place at The Grove, a historic countryside retreat outside of London, England.

Before LSI Europe 2023 in September, LSI USA 2023 will take place March 20th to 23rd at the Monarch Beach Resort, The Waldorf Astoria, Dana Point, California. The event will bring together over 1,000 of the top medtech innovators, investors, and strategics, and feature presentations from over 200 vetted private companies. Registration for the event is nearly full.

Registration is now open for LSI Europe 2023. Visit the LSI website at https://www.lifesciencemarketresearch.com/medtech-summit-europe-2023 and join the conversation on LinkedIn and Twitter using the hashtag #LSIEurope23.

About Life Science Intelligence (LSI)

LSI helps medtech leaders build businesses that save lives. With LSI’s ecosystem of partnering events, market research products, and media services, medtech businesses can access the community, capital, and insights that enable growth. LSI’s Emerging Medtech Summits (LSI USA and LSI Europe) bring innovators, investors, strategics, and service providers together at world-class venues to facilitate personalized partnering. More than 300 medtech companies have trusted LSI to deliver more enjoyable and more effective partnering experiences that create relationships and accelerate growth. Based in Huntington Beach, California, LSI is building an enduring company to impact millions of people’s health.

