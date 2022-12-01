LSI Appoints Vice President of Business Development and Vice President of Growth

New executives join to elevate LSI as an enduring global platform for Medtech leaders

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#LSIUSA23–Life Science Intelligence (LSI) today announced that Kelly Williams has joined the company as Vice President of Business Development and Henry Peck has joined as Vice President of Growth.

“Henry and Kelly will be instrumental in expanding our business and launching innovative solutions for our community,” said Scott Pantel, CEO of LSI. “Henry is a truly disruptive thinker in our industry and a visionary who understands the convergence of healthcare, technology and the digital world. With his rare skill set, he will help us grow our existing business and will lead exciting new initiatives that will soon be announced. Likewise, Kelly has a distinguished track record of developing new business, cultivating long-term partnerships and building high-performing teams. Her expertise and people-first ethos will help us elevate our offerings to deliver world-class experiences for our community. This is a pivotal moment in LSI’s history and I’m thrilled to work with Kelly and Henry to write our next chapter.”

Williams joins LSI with more than 25 years experience in new business development and customer success. As one of the first 40 employees at Houzz, she played a key role in commercializing their flagship platform for home remodeling and design and in launching Houzz Pro. In her most recent leadership role at Houzz, she built and empowered a department of more than 135 sales professionals and managers. In addition to her role at LSI, she is the co-founder of MamaK Foundation, a non-profit that helps teens transition to successful independent living after being in foster care.

To his role, Peck brings interdisciplinary experience in product development, marketing, commercial and strategy. An engineer by trade, he developed and marketed medical and surgical robotics technologies in settings spanning from the research lab to venture-backed startups and global strategics like Johnson & Johnson and Intuitive. He joins LSI from Altoida, where he played key roles in raising venture capital, scaling operations and developing strategic and commercial partnerships to bring their digital diagnostics and monitoring platform for neurological diseases to market. He was also the co-founder of the Medtech Club, a community of over 100,000 members dedicated to conversation and connection for the medtech industry on Clubhouse.

The announcement comes ahead of “LSI USA 2023,” the company’s flagship partnering event held annually in Dana Point, California. Running from March 20th to 23rd, the event will bring together more than 1,000 top innovators, investors and strategics and feature more than 200 vetted presenting companies.

About Life Science Intelligence (LSI)

LSI, the leader in Medtech Market Intelligence, helps medtech leaders build businesses that save lives. With LSI’s ecosystem of partnering events, market research products, and media services, medtech businesses can access the community, capital, and insights that enable growth. LSI’s Emerging Medtech Summits (LSI USA and LSI Europe) bring innovators, investors, strategics, and service providers together at world-class venues to facilitate personalized partnering. Hundreds of medtech companies have trusted LSI to deliver enjoyable and effective partnering experiences that create relationships and accelerate growth. Based in Huntington Beach, California, LSI is building an enduring company to impact millions of people’s health.

For more information, visit www.ls-intel.com and follow Life Science Intelligence on LinkedIn.

