LS Cable & System USA Announces $50 Million Expansion Investment in Tarboro, North Carolina

Investment to add two additional Continuous Catenary Vulcanization (CCV) production lines

TARBORO, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--LS Cable & System USA, Inc. (“LSCUS” or the “company”), a US-based subsidiary of LS Cable & System Ltd. (“LS C&S”), today announced a $50 million investment to expand its manufacturing facility in Tarboro, North Carolina, underscoring the company’s commitment to onshoring advanced manufacturing to the United States, strengthening the supply chain, and serving as a key partner in the nation’s energy infrastructure.

The expansion will add two additional Continuous Catenary Vulcanization (CCV) production lines, significantly increasing capacity for medium-voltage power distribution cable manufacturing. These new CCV lines will support growing demand from electric utilities, renewable energy projects, data centers, and industrial customers across North America. The investment will also increase total employment at the facility from 250 to 335 jobs.

“This announcement demonstrates LS Cable & System USA’s confidence in North Carolina,” said North Carolina Governor Josh Stein. “We are home to the largest manufacturing workforce in the Southeast and a thriving business environment that makes our state attractive to companies looking to grow. North Carolina is eager to support LS Cable & System as it strengthens the domestic supply chain to energize our nation.”

“North Carolina is proud to support LS Cable & System USA’s expansion in Tarboro,” said North Carolina Department of Commerce Secretary Lee Lilley. “This project strengthens our state’s advanced manufacturing sector, supports critical energy infrastructure, and creates meaningful opportunities for rural workers and communities.”

“This $50 million expansion by LS Cable & System in Tarboro is a strong vote of confidence in North Carolina’s workforce and our role in strengthening America’s energy infrastructure,” said U.S. Senator Thom Tillis. “By onshoring advanced manufacturing and expanding domestic cable production, LS Cable & System is helping build a more resilient supply chain while creating good-paying jobs in eastern North Carolina. I’m proud to support investments like this that power economic growth and keep our state competitive.”

U.S. Senator Ted Budd said, “LS Cable & System is a fixture of eastern North Carolina’s business community, helping manufacture critical infrastructure our country depends on. Their work strengthens our economy, brings essential industries back to the United States, and creates good-paying jobs for North Carolinians. I’m glad to see this expansion of operations in Tarboro, and I look forward to the growing opportunities in eastern North Carolina that will result.”

“LS Cable & System USA's bold investment reflects a powerful commitment to creating jobs and driving long-term economic growth for Tarboro and beyond,” said U.S. Congressman Don Davis (NC-01). “As industrial energy demand surges nationwide, these investments are crucial to building the infrastructure that supports America's future. We extend our gratitude to the LS Cable & System USA team for recognizing the tremendous value of our community and for their unwavering dedication to our future.”

North Carolina Senator Kandie Smith said, “Economic development in Edgecombe County is about creating sustainable growth while honoring the strength of our rural communities. Investments like this help ensure Tarboro remains competitive, resilient, and positioned for long-term success.”

"This $50 million expansion in Tarboro is a significant investment in the people and future of Edgecombe County. It will create new jobs for local citizens while strengthening our tax base, resources that help support our schools, infrastructure, and essential services. This is exactly the kind of economic growth we need: growth that benefits working families and positions our community for long-term success," said North Carolina State Representative Shelly Willingham.

“LS Cable & System USA continues to achieve strong success in Tarboro and Edgecombe County and this latest expansion investment of $50 million with two new production lines is a testament to their commitment to our region and the growing demand for power distribution cables,” said Bob Pike, President of the Carolinas Gateway Partnership.

Tate Mayo, Mayor of the Town of Tarboro said, “This $50 million expansion by LS Cable & System USA is a tremendous vote of confidence in Tarboro and in the hardworking people of Edgecombe County. We are proud that a global leader in advanced manufacturing continues to choose Tarboro for long-term growth, job creation, and investment in our community. This project strengthens our local economy while supporting critical infrastructure across the nation and beyond.”

“This investment reflects LS Cable & System’s long-term vision to expand our global manufacturing footprint while localizing production in key strategic markets,” said Bon-Kyu Koo, President & CEO of LS Cable & System, Ltd. “As electrification, energy transition, and grid modernization accelerate worldwide, we are making disciplined, forward-looking investments to ensure we can reliably support our customers and partners for decades to come.”

“North America is one of the most important growth regions for LS Cable & System,” said Gisu Kim, Regional President of North America, LS Cable & System, Ltd. “The Tarboro expansion strengthens our regional manufacturing base, enhances supply chain resilience, and positions us to respond quickly to increasing demand across utilities, renewable energy, and industrial sectors.”

“This expansion demonstrates our continued focus on advanced manufacturing and technology leadership,” said Jeong Hyeon, President & CEO of Gaon Cable Co., the parent company of LSCUS and a subsidiary of LS C&S. “By adding new CCV production capacity in Tarboro, we are supporting the reliable delivery of quality power distribution solutions to the North American market.”

“This investment allows LS Cable & System USA to significantly scale our medium-voltage manufacturing capabilities while maintaining the high standards our customers expect,” said Taewon Son, President & CEO of LS Cable & System USA, Inc. “The Tarboro facility has a strong operational foundation, and these new CCV lines will enable us to grow alongside our customers and support critical infrastructure projects across the country.”

“Beyond manufacturing capacity, this expansion represents a continued investment in the Edgecombe County and the broader region,” said Patrick Y. Shim, Managing Director of LS Cable & System, Ltd. “We value the partnerships we have built with local leaders, institutions, and the workforce, and we remain committed to being a long-term contributor to economic development and community growth in North Carolina and across the United States.”

The Tarboro expansion builds on a series of significant investments by LS Cable & System, Ltd., and its subsidiaries, across North America in recent months:

In April 2025 , LS GreenLink USA, Inc., a US-based subsidiary of LS C&S, broke ground on LS GreenLink Phase 1 in Chesapeake, Virginia , that includes a 750,000-square-foot advanced cable manufacturing facility, a 660-foot Vertical Continuous Vulcanization (VCV) tower, and a dedicated pier to support high-voltage direct current (HVDC) submarine power cable production , creating more than 330 jobs.

, LS GreenLink USA, Inc., a US-based subsidiary of LS C&S, broke ground on in , that includes a 750,000-square-foot advanced cable manufacturing facility, a 660-foot Vertical Continuous Vulcanization (VCV) tower, and a dedicated pier to support , creating more than 330 jobs. In December 2025 , LS C&S announced an additional investment in Chesapeake, Virginia , representing th e largest capital investment in the history of the Hampton Roads region , expected to create approximately 430 jobs while expanding manufacturing capabilities in copper recycling, magnet wire manufacturing, and rare-earth magnet production .

, LS C&S announced an additional investment in , representing th , expected to create approximately 430 jobs while expanding manufacturing capabilities in . In January 2026 , LSCUS announced a logistics center in La Porte, Texas , to support its growing busduct business across North America.

, LSCUS announced a in , to support its growing across North America. In January 2026, LS Cable & System Mexico, S.A. de C.V., a Mexico-based subsidiary of LS C&S, announced investment in Querétaro, Mexico, to expand its existing busduct production capacity to meet rapidly growing demand driven by AI data centers and large-scale power infrastructure, as well as constructing new automotive cable production lines to support both internal combustion and electric vehicle platforms.

The Tarboro facility expansion is expected to enhance operational efficiency, strengthen domestic supply chains, and further position LS Cable & System USA as a key supplier of medium-voltage power cables in the U.S. market. LS C&S also plans to continue investing in North America throughout 2026, building on its ongoing commitment to advanced manufacturing, supply chain resilience, and the nation’s energy infrastructure.

About LS Cable & System Ltd.

Founded in 1962, LS Cable & System Ltd. is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of power and communication cable solutions. LS C&S employs more than 6,500 people and operates over 40 subsidiaries across 17 countries, delivering advanced technologies that support modern power grids, alternative energy development, and high-performance communications infrastructure. For more information, visit www.lscns.com.

