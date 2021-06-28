LPA Expands French Team With Two New Senior Hires

FRANKFURT AM MAIN, Germany & LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–LPA Group, the capital market technology and innovation leader, today announced the expansion of its French office with two new senior hires: Michael Lemke as Head of Client Delivery Solutions and Vincent Stefanović as Client Director Sales for the Buy-Side.

Based in Paris, Michael and Vincent will join Thomas Geist, Senior Sales Account Manager, in promoting LPA Group’s innovative technology solutions for financial services and supporting the firm’s growth in France, Benelux and Italy.

Michael has over 25 years of experience in supporting financial institutions and corporate treasurers with digital transformation programmes on all operational and functional aspects. He spent several years as an independent adviser and previously worked for Calypso Technology and Murex in project management roles.

Vincent has more than 20 years of business development experience and a proven track record in opening new markets and launching new products for the buy-side, synthesizing complex data, risk and compliance monitoring and reporting market needs for global tier 1 financial institutions. Prior to LPA, he held senior sales roles at DST, Finantix and State Street.

Commenting on his appointment, Michael Lemke said: “LPA delivers state-of-the-art technology for financial institutions. I believe my expertise and network will spearhead the firm’s growth in France and beyond.”

Vincent Stefanović said: “LPA has a fresh take on technology, capable of bringing together the best banking and capital markets expertise and outstanding software development. It’s an exciting time for the firm and I am looking forward to helping expand its buy-side business in Europe.”

Stefan Lucht, Founder and Managing Partner at LPA commented: “The financial services industry has evolved at an incredible rate in recent years, underpinned by rapid advances in technology. The Covid-19 pandemic has served as a stress test for investments made over the last decade and it has shown that innovative players were much better positioned to weather the storm. This has also resulted in a surge in demand for our products and services across the continent. We would like to welcome Michael and Vincent to the team, whose experience and skillsets give us confidence to help us drive continued growth against this backdrop of opportunity for the business.”

About the LPA Group

The LPA Group is one of the world’s leading developers and consultants for technology-based capital market solutions (CapTech) for banks, insurance companies and fund providers. The core business of the multi-award-winning group is the CapTech suite, a portfolio of leading technology solutions for automated consultancy, sales and documentation for financial instruments, structured products and OTC derivatives. The products and services of the LPA Group help financial services companies in their capital market activities to automate their necessary advisory and regulatory documentation processes, thereby increasing their efficiency and achieving full compliance. The LPA Group also advises its customers on the strategic planning and implementation of CapTech solutions. At its headquarters in Frankfurt and at ten other international locations including Tel Aviv, London, Zürich, New York, Paris, Barcelona and Singapore, almost 400 technology and capital market experts are now working for a portfolio of international clients.

