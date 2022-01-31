Low6 Announces Successful Completion of Pre-IPO Fundraising Round

BIRMINGHAM, England–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Fundraising–Low6, the award-winning leaders in sports gamification, is pleased to announce the successful completion of the company’s latest round of funding, ahead of an Initial Public Offering (IPO), expected to take place later this year. The company raised USD $5 million, which Low6 will use to fund continued growth, in particular its expansion into the US.

“2021 was a successful year of growth for Low6, and the conclusion of our latest round of funding will allow us to accelerate our continued development in 2022,” commented Jamie Mitchell, Co-Founder and Group CEO, Low6. “Throughout 2021, we continued to build our products and service offering, enabling us to win new partners and significant new contracts. With these new funds secured, and a number of exciting new partners, we believe we are well placed to enjoy a successful 2022.”

Among its most recent announcements, Low6 has confirmed partnerships with the Detroit Pistons, the Cincinnati Bengals, the Jacksonville Jaguars and the PGA Tour. The company also won the EGR “Virtual and Fantasy Operator” and “Rising Star” awards at the 2021 EGR Operator Awards, and is poised for further growth in 2022. For more details go to Low6.com.

