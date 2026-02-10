Love, Actually… Comes With a Back-Up Plan: 30m Brits Saving for a Break-Up

Brits over 25 hold more than £140bn in hidden break-up funds

More than 17 million people (31%) are hiding a savings account from their partner

An estimated 23 million adults (43%) are actively adding to their ‘independence funds’

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--With Valentine’s Day around the corner, plenty of couples will be seeing their relationship through rose-tinted glasses, but for millions of Brits there’s a more hard-headed reality in the background: a “just in case” fund for if things don’t work out.

New research from Novuna Personal Finance reveals that 56% of UK adults now have an “independence fund” – a stash of savings set aside in case a relationship breaks down – up from 50% last year. That’s around 30 million adults saving for a potential break-up, with Brits aged 25+ now holding on average £5,192, equating to more than £140bn in hidden “break-up funds” even though many say financial secrecy in a relationship is a red flag.

The ‘red flag’ gap: what we say vs what we do

Brits draw a firm line on financial secrecy in relationships, yet many still keep money matters under wraps.

Young working adults: most secretive — and most self-reliant

Young working adults (aged 25 – 34) are the most likely to build financial independence into their relationships:

66% have an independence fund

have an independence fund 50% have made a significant purchase without telling their partner

have made a significant purchase without telling their partner 49% have a personal savings account their partner doesn’t know about

have a personal savings account their partner doesn’t know about 42% choose not to share the details of their finances in a relationship

Financial pressure is also driving major life decisions for this age group: 23% returned to work early after parental leave, 21% moved in with a partner for financial reasons, and 20% have taken on debt to support a partner. Despite this, 92% say financial compatibility matters in a relationship – the highest of any age group.

Mind the gender gap

Men appear more financially prepared for the unexpected, collectively holding £1.8bn more than women in break-up savings. Men are more likely to:

keep an independence fund ( 62% vs 49% of women)

vs of women) conceal a savings account ( 36% vs 27% )

vs ) make big purchases without telling their partner (37% vs 25%)

If a relationship ended abruptly, men could support themselves for 5.5 months – over a month longer than women (4.2 months).

The UK’s most financially secretive (and most open) cities:

Most likely to hide financial details: Newcastle ( 37% )

Newcastle ( ) Most likely to make secret purchases: Manchester ( 38% )

Manchester ( ) Highest proportion with an independence fund: London ( 60% )

London ( ) Most financially open: Leeds (lowest hidden purchases 19%, lowest concealed financial details 18%, highest financial compatibility 91.23%)

Financial compatibility score (selected cities):

Leeds – 91.23%

Manchester – 89.42%

Birmingham – 88.68%

London – 85.09%

Edinburgh – 75.56%

Top 5 cities with the largest independence funds:

Nottingham – £5,838.48

Plymouth – £5,424.13

Liverpool – £5,404.20

Sheffield – £5,325.04

Southampton – £5,311.66

Theresa Lindsay, Chief Marketing Officer at Novuna Personal Finance, commented:

“Valentine’s Day can make it feel like love conquers all, but money worries don’t disappear just because it’s romantic. A lot of people are doing two things at once, building a life with someone, and quietly making sure they’d be OK if things fell apart.

“That doesn’t automatically mean they don’t trust their partner. For many, it’s a reality check, life’s expensive and starting over feels harder than it used to. The real red flag isn’t having a back-up fund, it’s pretending money doesn’t matter. Have an honest chat about what ‘fair’ looks like: what you share, what you keep separate, and how you both stay secure.”

Notes to editors

Novuna Consumer Finance

Novuna Consumer Finance is one of the UK’s leading providers of retail point of sale finance and personal loans, lending £2.3bn to more than a million customers each year.

The business works with 3,500 retailers, providing finance solutions across all channels.

Its loans channel, Novuna Personal Finance, has been voted the UK’s ‘Best Direct Personal Loan Provider’ in the Your Money Awards for ten years running, and retains one of the highest customer satisfaction scores in the market.

Novuna Consumer Finance is a trading style of Mitsubishi HC Capital UK PLC, part of Mitsubishi HC Capital Inc..

Methodology

Research conducted by Censuswide among 2,001 UK adults. The ‘Young working adults’ section, including the £140bn headline figure, is based on responses from adults aged 25 and above holding an average independence fund amount of £5,192. Figures extrapolated using the national adult population of 55,022,253 (based on the ONS 2024 mid-year estimate). Data collected 20.01.2026 to 22.01.2026.

