Louisiana Department of Education Rates Lexia Reading Core5 as Highest Tier of Efficacy

Core5 is now designated as “Tier 1 – Exemplifying Quality,” the highest rating for evidence of efficacy

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The personalized literacy solution Lexia® Core5® Reading (Core5) from Lexia® Learning, a Cambium Learning® Group company, has received the highest rating of Tier 1 from the Louisiana Department of Education (LDOE). The Tier 1 rating means that the LDOE has designated Core5 as “exemplifying quality.” The LDOE website now lists the evidence-based, educational technology program among the most intensive intervention tools for grades three through five.

“ Core5 met all the LDOE’s non-negotiable criteria and received the best possible score on all indicators of superior quality,” said Lexia Learning President, Nick Gaehde. “ LDOE is committed to helping educators find interventions that are data-driven, individualized for students, and systematic. It’s wonderful to see Core5 added to such a prestigious list.”

To support local school districts’ decisions on purchasing instructional materials, the LDOE evaluates products on program design, instructional design, usability and support, and other criteria for high quality. A committee of Louisiana educators reviews the materials.

Following a rigorous scope and sequence focused on building foundational reading skills, Core5 provides explicit, systematic instruction through personalized learning paths in six areas of reading. Core5 seamlessly adapts to student performance, targeting skill gaps as they emerge and equipping teachers with the data and instructional resources they need to personalize instruction for every student. Its patented embedded assessment technology predicts students’ year-end performance and provides ongoing norm-referenced and actionable data to help teachers prioritize and plan instruction with supporting offline instructional materials.

“ Now, being rated as a Tier 1 curriculum, Core5 will be a key component of the Reading Revival in Louisiana,” said Tonya Hilburn, principal at Plantation Park Elementary. “ It’s the perfect blend of instructional resources to address not only learning loss but also increase phonological awareness skills, fluency, comprehension and vocabulary development. Core5 really is a recipe for success for teachers, students and parents!”

“ Dozens of peer-reviewed research studies have proven that Lexia’s literacy solutions are some of the most effective in the country,” said Gaehde. “ We’re looking forward to helping Louisiana educators accelerate the development of their students’ foundational literacy skills so that those students can be confident in their future studies and careers.”

About Lexia Learning



Lexia® Learning, a Cambium Learning® Group company, is the structured literacy expert. For over 35 years, the company has focused solely on literacy, and today, provides a full spectrum of solutions for both students and teachers. With robust offerings for differentiated instruction, personalized learning, assessment, and professional learning. Lexia believes that literacy can and should be for all. For more information, visit www.lexialearning.com.

About Cambium Learning Group



Cambium Learning® Group is the education essentials company, providing award-winning education technology and services for K-12 markets. With an intentionally curated portfolio of respected global brands, Cambium serves as a leader in the education space, helping millions of educators and students feel more universally valued every day. In everything it does, the company focuses on the elements that are most essential to the success of education, delivering simpler, more certain solutions that make a meaningful difference right now. To learn more, visit www.cambiumlearning.com or follow Cambium on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, and Medium. The Cambium family of companies includes: Cambium Assessment, Lexia® Learning, Learning A-Z®, Voyager Sopris Learning®, ExploreLearning®, Time4Learning®, and Kurzweil Education®.

